Shades Of Rayna update for 8 April 2022

Patch Notes 0.35 - 56 New Set Items For Warrior

Patch Notes 0.35 - 56 New Set Items For Warrior

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.35 (04/08/2022)

8 New Setes For Warrior
56 new set items for Warrior has been added, total of 8 sets. These sets are:
-Sliced Wave
-Greedy Slammer
-Thunder Call
-Giant Ball
-Toxing All
-Whirlteor
-Freezoplosion
-Raging Terror

Changes
-Grand item salvage problem is fixed.
-Grand item colors were wrong on Map Summary. It's fixed.
-Grand item names were wrong for Mage and Warrior on Map Summary. It's fixed.
-All Hayay gloves were the same name. Now they are numbered as Hayay II, III and so on.
-Shady Bastard spawn rate is decreased.
-Dying while the health isn't 0 problem is fixed.
-Warrior's Raging Terror relic's damage is decreased by half.
-Crafting was sometimes giving a blank item. It's fixed.
-Warrior's health was getting full when Rage skill is activated and deactivated. It's fixed.

