Patch Notes 0.35 - 56 New Set Items For Warrior

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.35 (04/08/2022)

8 New Setes For Warrior

56 new set items for Warrior has been added, total of 8 sets. These sets are:

-Sliced Wave

-Greedy Slammer

-Thunder Call

-Giant Ball

-Toxing All

-Whirlteor

-Freezoplosion

-Raging Terror

Changes

-Grand item salvage problem is fixed.

-Grand item colors were wrong on Map Summary. It's fixed.

-Grand item names were wrong for Mage and Warrior on Map Summary. It's fixed.

-All Hayay gloves were the same name. Now they are numbered as Hayay II, III and so on.

-Shady Bastard spawn rate is decreased.

-Dying while the health isn't 0 problem is fixed.

-Warrior's Raging Terror relic's damage is decreased by half.

-Crafting was sometimes giving a blank item. It's fixed.

-Warrior's health was getting full when Rage skill is activated and deactivated. It's fixed.