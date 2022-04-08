What’s in the Pipeline - Special Edition

A week has passed and we have received a huge amount of support from community members claiming their FREE outfits and pre-order rewards via our website. We would like to thank everyone that has also stretched out and purchased the supporters and founders packs available.

Going forward we are also going to be making the game available to purchase directly from us via the website, that will help support us more.

So let's get to the nitty gritty of the post.

Optimisations

We are fully aware of performance issues players are having and we are trying to do as much as we can to improve this with every update we release. Recent updates have seen CPU performance improve a lot as well as a significant reduction in lag spikes. Improving GPU performance has now become our top priority as it has become the main bottleneck preventing further improvements in overall frame rates.

With the release of Epic’s Unreal Engine 5 and the technologies it brings to gaming, we have decided to take the plunge earlier than initially planned to move Jaws of Extinction from Unreal Engine 4.27.2 to Unreal Engine 5.0. This has a possibility to help with GPU issues we are having, with the new Nanite and Lumin technologies in UE5.

We plan on releasing a small update during next week to fix a few issues and optimisations then we will be moving JoE over to the new engine.

This may take a little while, and we do not know what exact issues we are going to come across: code may need to be rewritten and the world may even need some TLC to make it compatible with the new world partition feature and Nanite.

We will be listing a UE5 Staging Branch in the BETA section of Steam for anyone that wishes to get involved with development and give us their feedback.

Massive Sale

In other news, April 15th and April 18th are Ryan Thirlwall’s (Lead Developer) and James Bradbeer’s (Developer) birthdays. Being the only two developers working every day on Jaws of Extinction, they wanted for everyone to celebrate with them by having one of the biggest sales we have had to date.

From 11th April 2022 till 18th April 2022, Jaws of Extinction and all website exclusives will be 50% off on Epic Games, Steam and the website.

A whole week to sink your teeth into JoE at half the price. We will also be doing random web package drops throughout the day on our Discord and any Twitch or YouTube streams we may come across during the sale week.

So make sure to jump into Discord or anyone covering the game during this time.