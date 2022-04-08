 Skip to content

Ambulance Emergency Simulation update for 8 April 2022

Construction Phase Completed, We Are Ready!

Share · View all patches · Build 8525012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The development process of our game has been completed. Right to post the picture.
I designed every detail in the game myself, which I worked on for a long time. Since every content in the game is made by me alone, I wanted to share this great excitement with you.

I made sure that the game was just like my dream. Now I'm doing the last few steps to complete the game, soon the full version of the game will be officially released.
After this process, I will shape what can be added to the game and what can be done according to the feedback of our valuable players.
I'm so excited.
Stay happy !

And More: https://www.lyc3d.com

