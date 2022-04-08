Sawdrone Rework + Equipment Slots!

This update includes work on a new inventory system that will be further developed. So far, the basic implementation of the belt slots is available. You can attach the sword to the side of your belt to carry it more comfortably or when you have to use force.
To make things cooler, I decided to tweak the Sawdrone to make it more quality and less annoying.
Sawdron model changed to better fit the game visuals
Saw sound added for Sawdrone
Sawdrone is now vulnerable to collisions with other objects, but still immune to collisions with walls
Sawdrone is slower
Sawdrone bounces less
Fixed Sawdrone sparks shooting
Added basic inventory slot implementation (left and right belt slots)
Fixed desk props were assigned to the wrong size category
Level generator refactor
