 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Saber Fight VR update for 8 April 2022

Sawdrone Rework + Equipment Slots!

Share · View all patches · Build 8525002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes work on a new inventory system that will be further developed. So far, the basic implementation of the belt slots is available. You can attach the sword to the side of your belt to carry it more comfortably or when you have to use force.

To make things cooler, I decided to tweak the Sawdrone to make it more quality and less annoying.

  • Sawdron model changed to better fit the game visuals

  • Saw sound added for Sawdrone

  • Sawdrone is now vulnerable to collisions with other objects, but still immune to collisions with walls

  • Sawdrone is slower

  • Sawdrone bounces less

  • Fixed Sawdrone sparks shooting

  • Added basic inventory slot implementation (left and right belt slots)

  • Fixed desk props were assigned to the wrong size category

  • Level generator refactor

Changed files in this update

Saber Fight VR Content Depot 1208771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.