Devblog 18

New Object Menu

I want to add a bit more micro management to the game to make it more interesting. One way I'm planning to do this is by giving the player more control over certain items. This required that I first reworked the object menu's to be a bit more dynamic.

More colors

This new object menu system allows me to add a lot more options to objects, and the first way I utilized this, is by adding more colors to the color pallete. Please let me know if there are any colors that you would like to see added/removed/changed.

Food Quallity

The biggest change in terms of gameplay this update, is that there is a new stat that influences guest happiness: food quality. You can change the food quality with the settings on most kitchen items. You can for example reduce the mixing speed to increase the dough quality.

This system is not finished and will become more elaborate as time goes on, but I think that this is a good start.

Balance and bug fixes