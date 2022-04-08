New Update: Customization and Rivers of Lava



Although KOTOVOD administration doesn't offer many benefits to its workers (no vacations, insurance or week-ends - the Catopia won't build itself!), it doesn't mean that Dr. Katz and his team stand against freedoms of the Factory engineers. At least one freedom - the freedom of self-expression! - is considered essential for every worker. Which is why every KOTOVOD engineer can now spend some hard-earned money to buy some fashionable outfits or even redesign their working tools, such as Hoverboard.

(Also, since all the engineers used to look exactly the same, it was hindering performance evaluation)

The other, most exquisite and rare items, however, will be offered for exceptional work achievements.

"We valuz our workearz veri much, jsut not theirz time and opinionz", - Dr. Katz commented in an official statement.

In other news, lava rivers have emerged under the ground. Probably nothing special, but we will keep an eye on this perfectly normal situation.

Version 0.10.67 Released

Introducing Character Customization : certain items can be unlocked for coins, others become available upon meeting target factory-building goals

: certain items can be unlocked for coins, others become available upon meeting target factory-building goals Rivers now emerge on the underground level

Lava rivers also emerge under the ground (new game only): they cannot be crossed using regular Rafts. Typically, Lava

also emerge under the ground (new game only): they cannot be crossed using regular Rafts. Typically, Lava New resource : Gem Deposits can be found around the map and harvested by a Dredge for Bling production

: Gem Deposits can be found around the map and harvested by a Dredge for Bling production New Upgrade : Fireproof Raft upgrade now available (for crossing lava rivers). Fireproof Raft tiles can also be found around the map

: Fireproof Raft upgrade now available (for crossing lava rivers). Fireproof Raft tiles can also be found around the map New Upgrade : 2x increased handpicking speed available for the Multitool

: 2x increased handpicking speed available for the Multitool New Ruins

Ruins can now slightly change the map tiles around their spawning area

Underground mini-map now available

Underground map can be viewed in Freeplay mode when setting up map parameters

Territories adjacent to the starting area now cost less (new game only)

Cotton multiplication speed slightly decreased

Wiki entries for goods and items now display the kinds of cats who are requesting them, along with request types (regular, specialized or upsale purchases)

New events

Dr. Katz requests automatically get cancelled if there was no progress towards completing them for 3 hours

2 new achievements

Performance optimization

Bug fixes

UI/UX fixes

FPS lock is now available in Settings

Hey, let's discuss how you like all this stuff, shall we? Drop us a line:

And don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there



----------------------

How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here