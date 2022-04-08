Version 0.8... and some news about the future of this project

Thank You!

First of all, a HUGE thank you to all of you that have join the progress of this project and helped shape it into a better experience. Your feedback has been recognized and appreciated.

Patch Notes:

New Guns To play with:

Revolver

UMP

AEK 971 (its hard to tell what this gun model actually is, so if you know let me know)

Fixed bug preventing players from ADSing occasionally

Collision boxed all the current environments to prevent players leaving the map.

Potentially fixed issue with Free for all players spawning in the spawn protected zone and dying straight away.

Added the Throwing knife Lethal (you can collect your knifes if you miss any targets.

Big New regarding the project

As most of you are probably aware this is built on top of an Unreal Engine Asset FPS Template, so any of the problems you had found had been reported to the asset developer.

Unreal Engine 5 has just launched officially and there is a new version of the template in the works, very up to date and has a lot of nice new features, not only that, better replication. A few bits of whats been added and changed is due to the popular demand of features and reported issues that is from you guys. So thanks again for the information provided by you and your support.

Following this news, version 0.8 will pretty much be the last version of this build of the project in its current state with UE4 There will be smaller patches, and added content to keep you guys busy and trying new weapons.

This is because I will now work hard on bringing the current state of the game to the improved version of the template, but also on Unreal Engine 5. This will launch as Version 1.0 of the project with all of the changes I decided against bring to version 0.8, e.g. Co-op Mode, UI Overhaul , etc, etc.