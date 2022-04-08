Update: Enemy texture and redesigned end-of-match screen

Enemy "Lizzy" got a visual update (model, texture, thanks 2 Alex).

Match end leaderboard: Now it is visible for all players in the match, what rank and highscore they have before and after the finished match. A new highscore of the player is now better visualized.

Lobby: The chat history is now also shown to players who join the lobby later. So you can also leave messages for players joining later if you are away for a short time.

Menu: Improved navigation with keyboard and gamepad in the menu. Character rotation in the skin menu also with gamepad.

Bugfix: The metal target in Map Hangar makes strange movements.

What's coming up in the next months?

See description in last major update and announcements:

Community Discord including feature voting

If you want to be a part of our small community of players and fans, visit us in Discord. If you don't own the game yet, you can easily get a demo/playtest key in Discord 24/7 from key-bot. Go to our Discord here.

Stay tuned for the next updates and feel free to keep giving feedback, bug reports and your wishes and ideas.

