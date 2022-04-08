Cool Kid Cody Episode 1 is Now Released!

hey everyone! episode 1 of cool kid cody is now out! as a heads up this episode is free but every subsequent episode will be $1.99 USD (and if you're looking for a discount, once all the episodes are released we'll be offering a bundle of them for a bit cheaper!). i hope you enjoy this week's episode. if there are any bugs please feel free to dm me @90PercentDenny or @AndySchndr. we'll try and get back to you ASAP (though we'll probably a bit busy today, gotta see that sonic movie)! enjoy your weekend!! thanks so much for supporting our stuff, it means the world to see this game get made! <3

also as the episodes are released on a weekly basis their soundtracks will be released on youtube and soundcloud! you can check out this week's ost there right now!