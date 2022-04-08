New trailer released, showcasing the story of the game

I recently assembled a new trailer for the game.

Unlike the last trailers, which focused on demonstrating the gameplay and unique features, this one mainly emphasizes the game's storyline.

Be aware that there are spoilers!!

It was impossible to make a completely spoiler-free trailer while still showing the story, because the game's story moves along at a fast pace from start to finish. In other words, as you're playing through the game, there are many "big reveal" events that happen frequently. I paced things that way intentionally to keep the story exciting and intriguing, but it sure makes it difficult not to spoil anything...

With that said, all of the spoilers in this trailer occur in the first 3 hours or so of gameplay (about the first 1/4th or 1/5th of the total game), so there are no late-game spoilers. Still, your decision on whether to watch the trailer should be based on how much you want to be revealed. If you're already planning on buying the game, maybe hold off on viewing this specific trailer. :)