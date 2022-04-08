v1.2.6 - Hotfixes and Improvements!

Dear Players,

Today we release the latest Carrier Command 2 hotfix.

Many of these fixes are relatively minor, as there are only a couple of dozen live bugs on the issue tracker, and we aim to get this number right down.

The most impactful change is a fix for weather and ocean current sync - as we discovered a bug in our saving/loading that meant this data would not always save / load / sync over multiplayer correctly. This fix should mean it always works, and weather and ocean is now also seeded by the world seed when a game starts, rather than starting in the same state. This means that weather will now follow unique patterns, and match reliably between players in multiplayer.

We continue working on the next major update and will announce the update closer to release when the update is locked in and complete!

We hope you enjoy these fixes and improvements!

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.2.6

Fix - Fixed Petrel circling vehicle it was tasked to pick up instead of picking it up

Fix - Weather correctly saves/loads with saved games

Fix - Adjusted navmesh of some problematic cliff tiles to prevent land vehicles getting stuck on them

Fix - Fixed being able to walk inside carrier deck weapons

Fix - Fixed player being able to clip into carrier elevator shaft

Fix - Fixed player getting stuck in the wall near carrier elevator

Feature - Added screen mod script functions requested in issue #1824 (http://geometa.co.uk/support/carriercommand/1824)