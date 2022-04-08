P&C Beta Update: 08.04.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A lot of bugfixes and VERY cool additions this week! Make sure you check the new "Progeny Get" Cheat on a spare save.

🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮

Only slimes. 500 of them.

🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮🍮

also EGGS!



Size: 764.2 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Sphinx Pyramid"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Jewel Trench"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Wolf Cave"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Gazer Prison"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Purplecap Forest"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Ghost Mind"

ːswirliesː Added Area CG: "Slime Titan"

ːswirliesː Remade Acerola portraits

ːswirliesː New sprites added: Kobold, Insect, Moth, Dragon, Finhead, Mermaid, Bird, Drider, Lamia, Crystal EGGS!

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Progeny Get"! Add any number of Progeny to your box, of a single race you choose or of a mix of random races!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Breeding Contract (Goblin) not affecting the Knight's Affinity with Bird

ːswirliesː Fixed possible Tea Party crashes

ːswirliesː Fixed the first Progeny in the box being swapped with an Holstaur from time to time

ːswirliesː Fixed Fairy/Mermaid/Crystal Progeny possible appearing in meeting spots they don't belong to

ːswirliesː Fixed Faun's Tavern visitors often belonging to the same Progeny race

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Progeny not being given the "Penned In" costume after being bought in a Slave Auction

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess "STAMP!" scene being accessible even when there are no wars you're able to "STAMP!"

ːswirliesː Fixed Frog Princess Bath Water effect on Harvest Princess not affecting Mermaids and Birds

ːswirliesː Frog Princess Bath Water effect on Cat Princess now can also give the Knight "SCRAB" and "Shiny Core"