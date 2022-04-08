 Skip to content

theHunter: Call of the Wild™ update for 8 April 2022

Community Update

Happy Friday, Hunters!

We hope you’ve had a fantastic week and that all of your hunting adventures have been prosperous!
Here are some touchpoints we think you’ll find interesting:

  • DLC Giveaways!
  • YouTube polls and surveys

To keep things fun and fresh, we held some guessing games during Tuesday’s stream and gave away Bloodhound DLC keys for PlayStation, Steam, EGS, and Xbox. We’re doing the same again next week, so be sure to tune in!

On top of our annual surveys, we host regular polls on the Expansive Worlds YouTube channel. We’ve received and read through thousands of responses! Did you know, Elk tallied 56% of the votes for the next preferred Great One? Check them out and join in if you haven’t already. 😎

Useful links & info:

