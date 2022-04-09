Update notes for v0.18.14

Hi folks! This is a small update which is mostly for the Mac side; someone noticed that although our store page said that we require OS X 10.9 in our Mac build, our game actually required OS X 11.0 (which is a much bigger difference than it sounds like; the equivalent on Windows would be like us saying on the store page that we require Windows 98 but actually requiring Windows 10).

That's now been fixed! On Mac we now require OS X 10.10 (which is what's required by Steam); store page update is incoming!

Other updates:

New in this update:

While editing combat abilities, we now simplify the combat ability after every edit. If you reduce a damage effect amount to '0', we remove that damage effect entirely. (You can add it back if you wish, though!) This fixes some issues we had with ability classification, where an ability with a 'damage' effect set to zero would still be classified as an 'attack' and by used and evaluated that way by the AI.

When adding an ability effect to a character, healing ability effects now default to a heal amount of '1' (previous default was '0', which caused problems for the change above)

Fixed a single-frame visual flicker in the game's "grid view" UI widget, which was most notable in the ability editor UI whenever you edited an ability.

Fixed an important data initialisation error which could sometimes cause problems during a load, for some folks with computers of a very specific speed and whose computers were under a very specific amount of load. (multithreaded timing bugs are the best!)

Fixed z̵͝a̷͊l̴͂g̸͒o̶̒ text in the crash reporter.

New log file format, and the logging starts earlier during game startup so that we don't lose some critical log lines that were being lost before.

Adds a simple profanity filter, which screens the procedurally-generated names used by newly created players. Note that this filter only runs at the time that a new character is created; any already-generated names in saves or names manually edited by the player are not currently being checked against it.

And with that.. I'm back onto working on dungeons! :D

I'm hoping to talk to you all a lot more about that soon!

-T