Galactic Ruler Build 0.829 Early Access

We'd like to say a big thank you to all the players who've asked questions and provided feedback during our Early Access for Galactic Ruler. Our recent FastTrack update made some big changes and it's time we brought the public builds up to the latest versions.

The colony system has gone through significant changes and diplomatic trades have been implemented. There are also more races to play now. Our tutorial system has also gotten significant updates to help players learn the game. Below is the full list of changes for public users.

Please note! Changes since the last public update are quite significant. savegames from the previous public build will not be compatible

Players who opt-in to the fasttrack branch have already seen these changes. Since our last public build, we've had 8 fasttrack builds so a lot has changed. This is a condensed list of the changes.

Core features

Tutorial chapters 1 and 2 content completed, chapter 3 in progress

--- Custom load screens added for tutorials

--- Help UI redesigned, work is ongoing for further improvements

Galaxy sizes reduced by half - may be increased again later in development

Added 5 more playable factions

--- Swarm, Rhydandite, Breel, Gulthian and Dicapse

Players can now select a starting force size of up to "massive" space fleet when setting up a new game. Affects all spacefaring regions.

Combat stats of space units and weapons platforms rebalanced

Redesign of colonization and exploitation mechanic

--- Empire planetary territory is now only on the homeworld. Taking territory creates a colony

--- Fixes to taking territory on non-breathable worlds

--- Some facilities renamed to reduce confusion, Space Dock is now Orbital Station

--- Engineers build Orbital Stations above worlds or Spaceports on planet

--- Engineer includes starting Finished Goods and starting military personnel to get more facilities online

--- Cannot place Orbital Stations on Asteroids (see Ore Harvester)

--- Colonies with a planet surface take ownership of their Orbital Station

--- Empire faction can interact with the units of its colonies

--- Resource inventory properly planet-bound

--- Colonies of colonies become colonies of the empire

New facility - Ore Harvester.

--- Set rally point on an asteroid to "mine" for Ore resources. Spawns 2 workers.

New facility - Orbital Station Launch Pad facility

--- If your Orbital Station is destroyed, build this on planet to launch a replacement

Game economy major rebalance, Power plants now require map resource deposits to exploit

Many tech tree updates

Beams are now a tech tree unlock. Once researched, some units can be refitted for beam weapons

Beacon mechanics improved

--- Systems with a beacon show a blue ring around the system status medallion

--- Drones no longer allowed to deploy beacons, only Survey Ships and Engineers

Units can be ordered to self destruct, capture crates, station in position.

Pirate faction influences and action archetypes updated

AI

Updated AI build preference system for better mix of ships

Improved AI action request/response system

AIParams refactored AI Build sequence system

Updated pathing through neutral territory at system level

Diplomacy

Fixes to treaties system, updates to First Contact mechanic

Various new treaties added in Diplomacy with other regions.

Diplomacy between factions implemented, Merchant AI used to transfer traded

Added Orbital Storage facility for system level. Replaces Spaceport for planets with no surface. Trade of resource requires either a Spaceport or an Orbital Storage

Fixes to Diplomacy screens for interaction with colonies

Resource department allows for creating crates for transport

Multiplayer

Resolved MP Sync issue caused by use of tprand in AI map list scan

MP UI fixes

Steam Username better handling in MP lobby and for savegame naming

Better support for long messages in MP chat

Multiplayer chat word wraps properly, whisper @ function cleaned up

Steam player name cleanup now fixed for pre-Win10

Fixes to multiplayer sync on reload

Improved multiplayer stability

User Interface

Ability to switch to colony at system level added. More UI elements planned to make switching to your colony easier.

On Map Notifications now show on level up hex

Unit order sequence in lists updated

Rules of Engagement for space level implemented

Fixed next/previous space production location selector

Declare War menumap item opens popup instead of department

Fixed colony emblems

Tightened up information bleeds in UI

Clean up of right click options at system and galaxy

Button added to the system level UI, top left, to cycle through beacon locations.

Unit Orders list now has tooltips for order details (partially written, ongoing)

Planet type names shown, might create some mismatch types (work ongoing)

Various UI fixes and improvements

Visuals and Graphics

Size of system maps adjusted for more zoom out, Max zoom in increased (reset options to apply)

Added visual "bounce" effect when going up a level (visual improvement only)

Game Cursors updated (wait cursor, waypoint cursor, Build cursors, default choices and more)

Updated energy shield and Survey VFX

Space ballistic shot/hit updated, style and speed refactored

Fixes to visual effects for smoke and shots

Ballistic shot graphic colour at space level updated

Updated Command Unit and Radar Truck 3D models

Fixed FTL spin up effect. Adjusted growth model and maximum size

Faction emblems improved

Updated tree models and 3D Model Shader system better tree visuals

Fixes to background graphics, slider bar graphics when using GUI scaling

Fixed some models with wrong texture file type

Sound/Audio

Refactored Music Playback system

Replaced many music tracks, added many more, music almost completely redone

Sound and music default values adjusted

Updates to sound engine / track switch timing

Game Engine

Various additions to scripted events system condition checks to support tutorial objectives

Rebalanced planet scale sizes, add more variability to gas giant sizes and non-landable

Fixes for internal change of player counts related to updated colony model

Implemented faction edible resource (defines what they eat)

Fixed multi-threading issue on Random Number Generator

Improved performance for level change

Game performance improvements and optimizations

Improved galaxy procedural generation mechanic

Planet level procedural generation updated for better facility dispersion.

Improvements to Capture order system

Fixes to ownership when an orbital station is destroyed/captured

Improvements to galaxy generation - asteroid placement

General Fixes

Fixed missing Merchant Marine unit on planet (oops!)

Fixes to facility attack order, FTL order conflict with Formation move.

Cleaned up some GameTexture allocation memory leaks

Various newsitem and translation fixes

Combat system fixes

Fixed a variety of potential and actual crash issues

Fixed planet level direct combat attacks

Added stability in unit order processing

Name system fixes for cities/planets

Space facilities no longer need hex loyalty to use destroy command

Fixes to unit use of "attack facility" rules

Formation move ignored at galaxy level

We also recorded a livestream a few days ago that shows off a bunch of the newest features.

BattleGoat YouTube Livestream