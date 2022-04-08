Our top community room picks for March

Gotta keep building!

While the Build-A-Room #2: HyperX & OMEN Gaming Showdown is still ongoing, it is time for us to take a look at some of last month's latest and greatest community rooms! We continue to be amazed by all of the work you put into making these. So without further ado, these are top community room picks of March!

Stranger things have happened, right?

The Devilish Diorama features a series of strange, mind-expanding puzzle rooms and a bunch of compelling boxes. Will you be able to solve all of them, while trying to escape from a quantum neural interface?

Can you save the world from impending doom?

In Clockwork Inc. it is up to you to save the Earth from a highly destructive meteor. In order to achieve this, you will need to fire up an experimental death laser and blast it from the sky. Are you up to the task?

Emily's back...

In the mood for something spooky? Look no further. Little Emily: Chapter II picks up right after the first part and reveals more details about Emily's tragic story.

What time is it? 🕞

At Three Thirty tells the intriguing story of a person suffering from amnesia. Their only memory? A time point. 3:30 to be specific. Using highly advanced technology, you dive into the mind of your patient to uncover the secrets behind this mysterious time point. Curious to know what happened at 3:30? Then definitely give this one a go!

What's your favorite community room?

Once again, we want to thank all of you for your amazing support! We really enjoy checking out all of the awesome community rooms, so definitely keep them coming. Did we miss out on any of your personal favorites? Please let us know in the comments down below!

♥

Pine team