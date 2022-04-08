Version 0.1.2008 Patch [Major] - New Construction Pieces, Tools, and Wave 2

Aloha Thrivers!

Alpha Keys for Wave 2 backers of our Kickstarter campaign will be sent out Monday and we couldn’t be more excited! We know this wave took a little longer than expected but we’re overjoyed to finally open the game up to the next round of players. We'll be hosting play sessions next week to get their initial impressions, gather feedback, and answer any questions they might have. Keep an eye on our Discord for specific times and dates.

Wave 1 backers were a great help testing the game and we can't wait to show off the latest updates to Wave 2. This is one more giant leap toward getting all of our backers in the game including wave 4 (hopefully by the end of the summer). This will be the biggest wave yet and with their help, we plan on having the servers ready for even more players struggling to survive and exploring our version of Maui soon.

The persistence bugs may have delayed Wave 2 a bit but our testers were a huge help in finding all the issues slowing things down. We stayed busy adding new features and content for the newest group to enjoy as well. Here’s a look at the new stuff we’ve added and the biggest list of player-reported bug fixes we’ve ever had.

New Construction Pieces

We added some new roofs and rounded construction pieces in the last update but we’ve added even more recently, including all the materials that you can upgrade your base with.

For everyone who likes a more traditional look to their base, upgrading to wood might be right for you.

If you are more concerned about security or just want a more castle-like look try upgrading your base to stone.

Finally, if you got the time and resources nothing keeps the mutants out like upgrading your base to metal.

No matter what materials you decide to build your base out of, the new rounded pieces and roofs will open up a lot of creative designs options for everyone.

Underwater Improvements

In addition to the lighting and DOF improvements, we added recently, lots of you told us that we needed some sort of air indicator while you were swimming underwater. So we added this O2 meter to show exactly how close you are to passing out and drowning sounds to help reinforce the message when it’s time for you to come up for air.

New Harvesting Equipment

We added some great new tools to help survivors gather the resources they need to build bases and craft weapons and gear.

The scrap pick may look a little unwieldy but it makes banging on rocks a pleasure.

Next, we added a rusty hatchet.

The gear head ax is great for bigger trees and just looks cool.

Lastly, we’re showing off the felling ax, a great tool for clearing land and adding to the woodpile in a hurry.

Bug Fixes

As usual, our amazing testers have tracked down over 160 bugs since our last update and we couldn’t be more grateful for their help in making the game ready for wave 2. Your feedback is very important to us so keep it coming! If you’re interested in helping out, head over to our discord and let us know! Here’s a list of the fixed bugs that our players found.

CoyoteLoven - I have two construction tools in my inventory that have been there for two days now. I can not recycle them, move them or select them for use.

spitfire - only when fresh installed game. the cursor don't line up when changing graphics settings D3coy - Can't harvest stone Logoes - Mutant density bug CoyoteLoven - Weapon attachments disappearing spitfire - Placing torch produces double place sound * Kyttaen - Crafting makes double or none of the item selected

cywraith - After server crash noticed 2 gun/ammo issues. Shotgun showed 16 shells loaded. When fired it would go to 15 then immediately back up to 16 * spitfire - After crash I lost ALL my researched items

ItsTom - trees spawning in the middle of the foundation

Logoes - Full inventory bug writeplace - Respawn penalty icon stuck on screen KerryAnneKay - Visual bug when chopping down some coconut trees

MJMPlays - Landscape and item floating bugs Baigs - screen stuck when harvesting TheRadRichard - Truck, Bridge, Road is bugged out on the south collapesed bridge Logoes - Fence on SW side of thorcon is a bit out of place Logoes - Watercatcher is partway in the ground and needs to be raised * KerryAnneKay - floating items

ClockBlockerX - Destroyed structure under building, but it's busy just floating there Logoes - roof symbol in build menu is a doorframe TheRadRichard - during a server dc/crash when server came back up, items stored inside small and large chests, totem, research and crafting benches disappeared entirely Logoes - Bridge not quite connected to pavement CoyoteLoven - my entire base is gone along with all the goodies. My personal inventory is a jumble and there are items scattered around that I did not own. Nicholi - stuck on load screen when trying to join with new character MJMPlays - sleeping bag names are not kept after you die. FernandoPT - Missing foundations in base CoyoteLoven - Mutants stuck on top of trucks KerryAnneKay - I put 127 and Rai in 127 Converter. I gained energy in the menu on the right side of the UI. However, my inventory did not gain energy. CrimsonCrusher3 - while riding up the elevator to the top of the tower you are unable to use med packs because it considers you moving Hop - unable to harvest dead deer with pickaxe Maashadar - Yesterday I had the drone music following me around but the drone was nowhere in sight cywraith - trees respawn in areas where base is built. spitfire - drone feed overlooking ocean is messed up... shows no water Ferdinandus - Thrown weapons that make contact with enemies become super sized when you die/leave replication range and come back to collect them Kitski - bugged body after death TheLefty2319 - drowning mechanic needs some work Kitski - Mutants are spawning under my bases during seige Ferdinandus - when opening the totem inventory, the smelter one pops up. Ferdinandus - when using the upgrade tool to upgrade a wood foundation to stone, the next wood upgrade doesn´t switch back to the amount of wood but remains with the stone one. Ferdinandus - every time I switch Graphics settings the game crashes Logoes - The bank doesn't appear to be working for rai

Kitski - floating cloning tables bug Logoes - random floating sleeping bags showing up in house Kitski - Some house items (torches for example) are briefly doubled upon placement Logoes - crafting cloth doesn't work correctly Ferdinandus - cars, boxes, lightposts underwater

Kyttaen - crashed while chopping a tree with a hand axe gunnbr - After dying of thirst, I respawned back at Thorcon, but now the "You are incapacitated" message is stuck on the screen and I can't get rid of it. MJMPlays - after cutting big trees, they respawn fast but they are a 1 hit cut and give back no wood MJMPlays - canned food should be giving trash metal [CRSD] WyzeSage - crafting more than 16 items will not create more than 16 items, but will consume the material for crafting the amount originally selected to craft. * [uRxP]Bigaho - Water catcher can be placed clipping into a foundation. You can drink from inside the building

Polarbear - Icon hand on the craft table * Tempus Thales - when it rains, it pours literally. House with stone and metal construction leaking

spitfire - stuck in the bark of the big trees Polarbear - Mutant wave raid, spawn to my base LoganIsPG - Invisible rock Jester429 - tree damage from chopping not showing when close to tree Logoes - base loading in piece by piece

Colt - when trying to refill canteens at a water catcher it will take all of the water out of the water catcher and not fill the canteen

gunnbr - seige mutants getting stuck

Logoes - Cant use the research bench at all MJMPlays - key changes in settings are not kept after logout/login KerryAnneKay - Pistol won't fire Ferdinandus - vegetation not showing up Bleepingelf - item descriptions wrong Logoes - Bodies covered in table cloths ClockBlockerX -sleeping bags and campfires not disappearing after server wipe Gaming News Hub - when chopping down one of the bigger trees after you chop it down and try to run through where it was originally at it blocks you like the tree is still standing Spireblast - Missing/floating rocks

Kyttaen - I became encumbered and my leg splint appeared on my leg again * Kyttaen/Logoes - Missing items after crash

DRWCFR - When playing on certain resolutions. Whether windowed or not, it cuts off a portion of the playable screen. * Logoes - When you finish the quest to craft a sleeping bag it says it gave you 10 rai, but inv was empty

Najo - There is a bug with the canteen: when I move them in the chest, they multiply.

Baigs - door places wrong MJMPlays - rain showing inside the houses MostlyEvil - when reloading pistol sometimes it will not reload MJMPlays - upon login this morning I have no longer my pants on KerryAnneKay - When chopping down the largest trees, the damage graphics do not appear on the tree but a layer above it. Logoes - Logged in and no doors on my house anymore. blazemonger - disappearing chests MJMPlays - hit of the hatchet on the tree are showned far from the tree MJMPlays - The 127 converter does not take account what you have in your inventory and on the bank. KerryAnneKay - couldn't move stuck in godmode Kitski - If you see food items on the ground and choose to direct eat instead of eating from inventory or menu bar, it will not boost your food meter. TSStechAngel - hidden totem preventing building MostlyEvil - sometimes after replacing triangle blocks - does not connect to totem ClockBlockerX - logging out on first floor of any structure in the game will result in "mysterious circumstances" death upon logging back in Baigs - Sleeping players have all become a default body ClockBlockerX - Shotgun requires that you fully reload it before you can fire spitfire - center of the map is a big no build zone undelek - If you put stacks on the smelter it start to drop them on the air [uRxP]Bigaho - While running, if you pull an item from your inventory to the ground your character will stop writeplace - crack in the terrain cywraith - shutters were not able to be upgraded or recycled spitfire - forever falling animation on fence Tempus Thales - The public Crafting smelter spits out charcoal but not ore spitfire - floating foxes Bain - invisible loot boxes

Kitski - Large Chests are bugged, will take resources, but tell you you do not have enough resources * Kitski - Black screen after logging in

Kitski - Safe zone not safe * Kitski - Can't find body after death

Jester - Twisty body

Acro - the "Downed" notification pops up in the middle of the screen remains and does not disappaer

Baigs - water containers are bugged Lycanroc - tree minigame marker disappears when the marker is really low to the ground writeplace - crack in terrain Hop - won't stop panting Logoes - energy disappeared * Loup - When building a base torch, it cost 40 wood. But when crafting one from your backpack, it cost 50. So disassembling a base torch to get a torch back, cost less than building one from your bag

jakesrevenge - while swinging a weapon when you push z and z again your character continues to swing automatically. Ferdinandus - car trunk opening the wrong direction StandardDamage - Foundation decay bugs ClockBlockerX - Holosight does not work w/ Shotgun. Jerel Phoenix - can not recycle or remove the barbed wire, spike, and concrete barricades.

Baigs - Energy disappearing * Baigs - Rai vanishing from chest.

Logoes - researching guns doesn't seem to work currently Mrbathsalts - Car hatch bugged MJMPlays - floating terrain MJMPlays - randomly respawing items Colt - Seems to be a graphical glitch after zooming in with your pistol in Thorcon Dungeon * ClockBlockerX - Accessing 127 Converter in Thorcon causes instant server crash.

TSStechAngel - I was having trouble hitting F to drink water Jasteron - water catchers emptied on server restart ClockBlockerX - Cannot snap curved roof tile to curved half wall or two curved half walls stacked, but can snap to full curved wall Acro - sleeping bag has either short or no respawn timer Logoes - Roof tiles should ideally have the same support as floors and walls KingPin - generator sound with missing generator in middle of woods [uRxP]Bigaho - when placing L shaped stairs on the 2nd story above and next to another set of L shaped stairs and a rounded floor next to it, you get an extra snap point not intended.

Drag0n - 3.08 ammo shows as 9mm in discription window spitfire - torch won't drag to replace something in tool bar writeplace - able to get stuck and trapped in/on the vendor

Tempus Thales - Cannot upgrade walls or floors if they have overlapping content like campfires or stairs Hop - climbing is broken cattamer123 - stuck in thorcon

Kitski - You cannot upgrade wall torches into lanterns

Kitski - Rai Bank is sometimes just magically emptying its self Ferdinandus/Mrbathsalts - Items stuck in tree Kitski - Water Catchers take hilarious less damage than building pieces from Siege MutantCleverAlias808 - Stairs bugged Shadowflame - Third wall construction is not consistent, all but thatch match a full height wall HP

Baigs - Logged in nekked and empty inventory KerryAnneKay - House was fully upgraded with windows and doors. Logged in and two doors are missing as well as most of the windows ClockBlockerX - When deconstructing windows, visually in the game it only shows wood being returned, even though wood and steel is returned when recycling Gaming News Hub - was randomly walking around the inside of my base and got thrown under the map Mediocregamer67 - clicked to check out vendor, when i clicked on crafting bench i fell thru the screen and i am stuck now MJMPlays - 127 disappearing Polarbear - stuck in water barrell

𝑨𝒛𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑮𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕™ - Character color appears different when inside the Thoricon [GOONS]RedBearded - Rai Bugs Kitski - About half way down the comm tower zipline, the character models will begin to enter their falling animation over and over Kitski - Phnatom POI on player map Ferdinandus - painted road line on the tree * Ferdinandus - lamp is the the middle of a road intersection and misplaced tree

icym - corpse diappeared

Logoes - Odd visual effects swimming MJMPlays - Chest eating items Ferdinandus - Disappearing foliage Mediocregamer67 - when putting up a windowed wall and inserting glass, boards or shudders you have to take the main wall out. Twerlinger - turbine sunk into ground DRWCFR - No sound when harvesting deer with killet. Logoes - Jumped into shallow river and was stuck under the river terrain and not able to move

Logoes - My build area around the totem is gone blazemonger - many inventory bugs Cr4zy4ce - Terrain smoothing issues along river DRWCFR - Player logging in a "Crouching" mode Logoes - Not sure how but I unlearned recipes knullrufs - woke up outside of my house CoyoteLoven - Can't open chest without being logged out * KerryAnneKay/Kyttaen - Indestructable stair cases/can't be recycled

