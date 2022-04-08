Update 179: Harpers Ferry Conquest & Battle Report Replays - Released!

Hello everyone,

Following last week's major update, we are now pleased to be bringing you even more content with Update 179. This update focuses on expanding the Conquest game mode with 4 new areas situated at the town of Harpers Ferry: River Town, Outskirts, Overlook and Valley, as well as tweaking the layout and size of the Smokestacks and Framing Fencelines Conquest areas located on Antietam.

Several of the Harpers Ferry Conquest areas are radically different in overall layout than any other Conquest area in the game thus far due to the vertical differences as well as urban layouts found in the level and so we will be keeping an eye on any feedback you might have regarding them.

Update 179 also features the first implementation of Battle Report replays (selectable by the “Replays” button found in the main menu). This will present the user with a list of recorded battle reports available to be replayed. This feature could prove useful for any unit conducting a tactical debrief following a battle or simply if you want to relive some great (or bad) outcome of a recent match of yours.

As noted earlier, this is the very first implementation of the feature and so we’re very much looking forward to hearing your feedback as to what to improve/add to it going forward.

The pool of customizable regiments is also expanding in Update 179. With the addition of the 2nd US Regulars, 1st Minnesota, 1st Georgia and 13th Virginia to the mix.

Aside from the usual bug fixes, this update also includes minor gameplay additions, such as an optional automatic freelook during reloads and bayonet fixings, located in the gameplay options. This setting is off by default. We are looking for feedback from you all as to whether or not it should be enabled by default in the future so please chime in once you have tried it!

Additionally, Update 179 brings a 50% reduction in bandwidth related to the character customization. Furthermore, we will be testing support for changing the level and game mode without requiring a server restart. This will initially be mass tested on the official test server and released for every server owner to make use of relatively shortly after if no issues are found.

Added 4 new Conquest areas on Harpers Ferry: River Town, Outskirts, Overlook and Valley.

Reworked Conquest areas: Smokestacks and Framing Fencelines on Antietam.

Added the first implementation of the Battle Report replay feature to the main menu.

Added 4 new customizable regiments to the pool of available units: 2nd US Regulars, 1st Minnesota, 1st Georgia and 13th Virginia.

Reduced the networking load of the character customization system by 50%.

Added an automatic freelook setting in the gameplay options menu.

Detail work, Forrest Stream area, Antietam.

Added 4 new poses to the customization menu: Parade Rest, At The Ready, Wave Flag and Crossed Arms.

When dead while last stand triggers during a skirmish round, you are now correctly instantly spawned again.

Drill Camps now have a working inspection camera again.

Potentially fixed players that seemingly fly when they interact with the artillery pieces.

Fixed a bug sometimes resulting in the first-person weapon being linked to the wrong hand after spawning.

Fixed a bug where weather effects such as puddles would linger into the next conquest area.

That's all for now. We look forward to be fighting with you in Harpers Ferry, where the Potomac and the Shenandoah rivers converge and John Brown once sparked the whole thing.