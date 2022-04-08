HAPPY BIRTHDAY ! - NEW MAP

Hi ! Long time no see, I hope you are all doing great ! Finally it is time to release new map !

Never would I have assumed this would take this long, but basically this is the follow up of things that started back in 2019 with a trip to USA to make photogrammetry assets from real world trails. So here we are. This map is made using my rock assets taken from trip to MOAB.

This was quite tedious process that I thought would be much easier to implement. But with few things that were updated to main game engine it became reality. With features as seamless blending with terrain and continuous tire marks on trails. On top of that every rock has per poly collision giving you the best possible interaction between tires and environment.

Traversing through the new environment, you will encounter "challenge boards". There you can activate challenges you want to take part in. If you choose not to take any it will play out as free roam. This system gives the best of two worlds, giving you choice.

There are 3 types of challenges as of right now:

Classic Rock Crawling - Mode that you know from old levels. Ride between gates, trying not to touch any cones.

Path Finder - Objective points are marked on the map, get to them as quickly as possible. If not finished you will be rewarded partially.

Follow the point - Slower than others, and requiring more precision. Try to stay as close to the marked location as possible while it moves around the map.

I hope you will have fun completing these challenges.

Update list:

new map

mini map on new map

new challenges system

improved vehicle handling

improved low range

wheel axis invert option

added engine drag

As always, thanks to everybody posting on the forums, letting me know about the problems and suggestions.

Stay tuned for future updates ! Pure Rock Crawling is still under active development ! Take care !