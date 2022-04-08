Chest Mate is out fellas!

Ahoy crewmates!

The way to the Ocean is open! Chest Mate is out! Get ready to discover misterious islands and face their dangers to find fame and wealth! Prove yourself as a cannoneer and protect your fellow crewmate.

In this tower defense/puzzle game, your towers won't shoot automatically for you. You take control of a cannon and shoot whenever you want or can. Time your shots, optimize your focus and, above all, be precise!

You also place your own walls to obstruct the way. Use your resources well and prevent your enemy from getting to you!

To help you in your endeavor, you will often find interactive elements. Use them efficiently to win the day and you will soon be rich!

Optimize, be precise, get the chest, mate!