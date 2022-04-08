We have a new trailer that you can check out here!

New Build!

Monster Girl VR Sex

We are back with another changelog for Iragon. This week we are excited to share with you that we added an interactive VR sex interaction with all of the monster girls in the Monster Girl Gallery. Remember, in order to unlock the girls in the gallery you have to defeat them while playing Iragon. Then choose the outfit of your liking and have some fun in VR.

Guild Hall Scenes Improvements

Next we have a few new improvements to the Guild Hall scenes that we added last week. Darick has face animations while meeting with Lexi and April. Erika has hair physics when meeting Darick and during the planning scene.

More Scenes In Brends's Gallery

In the camp with Brenda, we added more unlockable scenes after you watch them - the last scene from the Sewer levels, the BDSM girl enemy introduction and the Spider Boss girl introduction.

Experimental Hall Stuff

Last but not least, in the Experimental Hall, the dragon girl model from last week now has textures and materials to her, so go and check out a more finished version of her. We also made 2 more new destructibles, a bottle and a vase. And we have a new “New Spell Particles” room in which you get to see some new particles that we plan on using for the magic spells. You will also be able to vote on them after you exit the Experimental Hall.

