DD#64 We Stand Together

Hello, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

As always, the developer's diary will focus on the behind scenes stories. After all, all the almost-daily update details can be found in the update logs, and our "An Incomplete Chronicle."

So, let's begin with the situation in Shanghai. If you read the last week's April Fool's dark joke diary, you know the situation here is not beautiful. The city has been locked down for a month and the government is still firmly executing its Zero-COVID policy at the cost of people's daily life and the economy. Many have run out of food and other supplies. People post online to call for help only to find their posts disappeared momentarily. The good news is, as a cult prepares for the doomsday every day, I don't think many of us are affected much by the situation. The game is still updating without delay during the lockdown.



What people fear will control them.

They seek security while giving up freedom.

In the end, they shall lose both.

The lockdown also seems to have a limited impact on many rich people. They don't mind paying 10 times of food price. They still have stable income sources elsewhere. Some of them are even bragging on social media causing dramatic EMOTIONAL DAMAGE to those who are suffering.

Yes, the EMOTIONAL DAMAGE is something real in the game now.

Bragging about your wealth is one way to cause it on others. (No use on the undead.)

Life can be tough. But, let's not forget to make fun.

Just like this guy. :)



Call me heartless if you want. I have warned many since the beginning of March but only a few people that is not the game's player took my advice. Sorry but not sorry.

That's just about the Shanghai Lockdown. There are two more important events that happened this week.

The first one is something that I believe many people have learned about. That is the Bucha Massacre. Each time I recall the images and videos, I have to stop. It's just that astonishing. I don't know how that can happen in the 21st century. As one of my responses to such tragedy, I declared the price change in the Ukrainian regional store of Steam. The price has been set to almost as low as Steam allows me.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1519140/view/3202629790219412037

I know that's not enough. No help at this point is enough for those who lost their lives will never come back. But, the good thing to be an indie game developer is, that I can do whatever I believe is the right thing to do. I can provide whatever help I can provide. And no government, no marketing data can stop me from that. I will stand with the Ukrainian people to the end of this war. That's almost like a tradition in NEOLITHIC by now. We are always involved in the history we live, trying to be on the right side. Some of us just forgot that.

When talking about history, another event that took place this week is that all previous versions of the games are now on Steam. They are this game's workshop items free of charge, accessible from the Dark Cloud Cyber Cafe. That's the entire 2 game worlds that exist before this one. That's the history of NEOLITHIC. (The second game's DLCs are still working in progress to be bought onto Steam.)

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2733876470

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2789020792

That's the history, now let's look into the future.

No matter what happens. Should that be COVID or the war, nothing can stop the evolution of NEOLITHIC as we are backing to the main story.



That's for this week. And we will try to make sure the world does not end next week. :)

Today's changelog:

#########Content##############

New enemy: Skeleton Cultist (They appear in the secret tunnel.)

They are using the same item drop list as normal skeletons for now. This will change.

New skill: Darkness