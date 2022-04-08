 Skip to content

Heliotropism update for 8 April 2022

Update 1.2

Teams Thoughts

As per usual, Verde is posting the detailed patch notes at the community hub.

Additions

10 New Mutations

Detailed information about them in the in-depth post in the community hub

New Widgets

The Build Icons Bar, also called Action Bar, is now a widget, resizing itself when moved.

Balance changes

Winter Scaling Reduced

  • On Delayed Development difficulty, winter energy cost no longer scales with your current amount of stems
  • On Regular Rise, this same scaling was reduced by 50%
  • Speed Sprout remained unchanged

Mutation Stacking Changed

  • Energy and flower generation increases are now additive instead of multiplicative
  • This also affects rain and spring multipliers, so they can be more easily countered by mutations

Mutations Reworked

Aerodynamic Design
* Now sets the current Crisis to Strong Winds, as well as reversing the wind direction  
* Overwrites current crisis
Porous Soil
* Reworked to trigger at the end of your turns, reducing the water level it if is above the default value
Flying Rivers
* Reworked to trigger at the end of your turns, increasing the water level it if is below the default value

Small changes

  • Nature's attendants buff that increases following buffs now affects itself.
  • Nature's attendants no longer generate attendants during the winter.
  • Regretful growth no longer generates parasite tiles when used during a parasites crisis
  • Burls now increase capacity by a percentage instead of a fixed value
  • Capacity interests gain is now removed if the mutation is removed by Harmful Pesticides
  • Lucky Seed can no longer call for a turn of Human Greed

Other Changes

Input Changes

  • Now once you place a tile, your current tile no longer deselects
  • Now you can select another tile without cancelling your tile placement first
  • Shift is now no longer used since its behaviour is now always active

Tooltip Changes

  • He Speaks for the Trees mutation now explicit that it fills your capacity at 50% when you die
  • Capacity Interests now tells you how much capacity it gave to you
  • Stem tiles now tell you how much cold resistance they have, as well as how much cold damage that resistance reduces

Visual Changes

  • Particles now come out of leaves and fire tiles
  • Mutations now glow when they are activated
  • Mutations are now tinted grey when they are inactive or on cooldown
  • Stems should no longer have a twig pointing upwards when a leaf tile is in the same cell as it
  • Implemented some changes to the mutation shader so that details are now possible
  • Human greed targets should now be more easily seen when a leaf tile is in front of the targeted tile
  • Info Display Text now has a black gradient behind it so it is visible in any weather
  • Lucky Seed now uses display text instead of the narrator to announce its result
  • When placing a tile, the cursor now shows the current tile being placed

Widget Changes

  • You can now click on the resource display spheres to toggle their size between 2x2 and 1x1

Fixes

  • Fixed the game stopped responding bug(we hope)
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the Winter Widget to stop working if you died under certain conditions
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the Resource Spheres not to update their current value properly if you died under certain conditions
  • Fixed widget drawer opening with clicks above the handle
  • Fixed a bug that would make a sigil reveal itself if Regretful Growth was used near it

