Update 1.2

As per usual, Verde is posting the detailed patch notes at the community hub.
Additions
10 New Mutations
Detailed information about them in the in-depth post in the community hub
New Widgets
The Build Icons Bar, also called Action Bar, is now a widget, resizing itself when moved.
Balance changes
Winter Scaling Reduced
- On Delayed Development difficulty, winter energy cost no longer scales with your current amount of stems
- On Regular Rise, this same scaling was reduced by 50%
- Speed Sprout remained unchanged
Mutation Stacking Changed
- Energy and flower generation increases are now additive instead of multiplicative
- This also affects rain and spring multipliers, so they can be more easily countered by mutations
Mutations Reworked
Aerodynamic Design
* Now sets the current Crisis to Strong Winds, as well as reversing the wind direction
* Overwrites current crisis
Porous Soil
* Reworked to trigger at the end of your turns, reducing the water level it if is above the default value
Flying Rivers
* Reworked to trigger at the end of your turns, increasing the water level it if is below the default value
Small changes
- Nature's attendants buff that increases following buffs now affects itself.
- Nature's attendants no longer generate attendants during the winter.
- Regretful growth no longer generates parasite tiles when used during a parasites crisis
- Burls now increase capacity by a percentage instead of a fixed value
- Capacity interests gain is now removed if the mutation is removed by Harmful Pesticides
- Lucky Seed can no longer call for a turn of Human Greed
Other Changes
Input Changes
- Now once you place a tile, your current tile no longer deselects
- Now you can select another tile without cancelling your tile placement first
- Shift is now no longer used since its behaviour is now always active
Tooltip Changes
- He Speaks for the Trees mutation now explicit that it fills your capacity at 50% when you die
- Capacity Interests now tells you how much capacity it gave to you
- Stem tiles now tell you how much cold resistance they have, as well as how much cold damage that resistance reduces
Visual Changes
- Particles now come out of leaves and fire tiles
- Mutations now glow when they are activated
- Mutations are now tinted grey when they are inactive or on cooldown
- Stems should no longer have a twig pointing upwards when a leaf tile is in the same cell as it
- Implemented some changes to the mutation shader so that details are now possible
- Human greed targets should now be more easily seen when a leaf tile is in front of the targeted tile
- Info Display Text now has a black gradient behind it so it is visible in any weather
- Lucky Seed now uses display text instead of the narrator to announce its result
- When placing a tile, the cursor now shows the current tile being placed
Widget Changes
- You can now click on the resource display spheres to toggle their size between 2x2 and 1x1
Fixes
- Fixed the game stopped responding bug(we hope)
- Fixed a bug that would cause the Winter Widget to stop working if you died under certain conditions
- Fixed a bug that would cause the Resource Spheres not to update their current value properly if you died under certain conditions
- Fixed widget drawer opening with clicks above the handle
- Fixed a bug that would make a sigil reveal itself if Regretful Growth was used near it
