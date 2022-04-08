Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8523316 · Last edited 8 April 2022 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Teams Thoughts

As per usual, Verde is posting the detailed patch notes at the community hub.

Additions

10 New Mutations

Detailed information about them in the in-depth post in the community hub

New Widgets

The Build Icons Bar, also called Action Bar, is now a widget, resizing itself when moved.

Balance changes

Winter Scaling Reduced

On Delayed Development difficulty, winter energy cost no longer scales with your current amount of stems

On Regular Rise, this same scaling was reduced by 50%

Speed Sprout remained unchanged

Mutation Stacking Changed

Energy and flower generation increases are now additive instead of multiplicative

This also affects rain and spring multipliers, so they can be more easily countered by mutations

Mutations Reworked

Aerodynamic Design

* Now sets the current Crisis to Strong Winds, as well as reversing the wind direction * Overwrites current crisis

Porous Soil

* Reworked to trigger at the end of your turns, reducing the water level it if is above the default value

Flying Rivers

* Reworked to trigger at the end of your turns, increasing the water level it if is below the default value

Small changes

Nature's attendants buff that increases following buffs now affects itself.

Nature's attendants no longer generate attendants during the winter.

Regretful growth no longer generates parasite tiles when used during a parasites crisis

Burls now increase capacity by a percentage instead of a fixed value

Capacity interests gain is now removed if the mutation is removed by Harmful Pesticides

Lucky Seed can no longer call for a turn of Human Greed

Other Changes

Input Changes

Now once you place a tile, your current tile no longer deselects

Now you can select another tile without cancelling your tile placement first

Shift is now no longer used since its behaviour is now always active

Tooltip Changes

He Speaks for the Trees mutation now explicit that it fills your capacity at 50% when you die

Capacity Interests now tells you how much capacity it gave to you

Stem tiles now tell you how much cold resistance they have, as well as how much cold damage that resistance reduces

Visual Changes

Particles now come out of leaves and fire tiles

Mutations now glow when they are activated

Mutations are now tinted grey when they are inactive or on cooldown

Stems should no longer have a twig pointing upwards when a leaf tile is in the same cell as it

Implemented some changes to the mutation shader so that details are now possible

Human greed targets should now be more easily seen when a leaf tile is in front of the targeted tile

Info Display Text now has a black gradient behind it so it is visible in any weather

Lucky Seed now uses display text instead of the narrator to announce its result

When placing a tile, the cursor now shows the current tile being placed

Widget Changes

You can now click on the resource display spheres to toggle their size between 2x2 and 1x1

Fixes