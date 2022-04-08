Hotfixes in Balance

Hello!

This is a quick info about some hotfixes we will implement today. With the amount of deep frozen marksmen spreading like weeds, we saw an immediate need for adjustments. This will be accompanied by some changes aimed at allowing a variety of strategies in general but also having an interesting tournament in about two weeks. 😊

In that regard the marksmen will be nerfed with a slight range and damage decrease. Deep freeze will increase health less than before, which brings it more in alignment with other comparable spells like Giant Growth.

As the MOAG and mirror slime are other very dominant units at the current state, they also get a slight nerf (MOAG in damage dealing and Slime in health received by enchantments).

Keep the clash up!