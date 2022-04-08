Update log for 8 April

Add the following achievements to the company chapter of the steam game.

Beginner in the business world: obtained by players entering a small office.

Newcomer to the gaming world: Obtained by developing 3 games

Newcomer to the game world: players enter a medium-sized office to get it.

Newcomer to the game world: player enters a large office and gets it.

Game IPO: Player gains by going public in a game company.

Big tax payer: player pays more than 100 million tax to get it.

Technology elite: completed game engine development.

Management Master: 6 employees with B-level ability

Super Producer: game rating over 8.



In addition we start to do the e-commerce chapter content from next week, unlike the game company chapter which is R&D based, the e-commerce company is an operation based game, we will announce the development progress every Friday. It is expected that the development of the e-commerce chapter will last for 5 months and will be released together with the official version of the game. Please note!