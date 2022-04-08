 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

投资模拟器：打工篇 update for 8 April 2022

Update log for 8 April

Share · View all patches · Build 8522849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add the following achievements to the company chapter of the steam game.

  • Beginner in the business world: obtained by players entering a small office.
  • Newcomer to the gaming world: Obtained by developing 3 games
  • Newcomer to the game world: players enter a medium-sized office to get it.
  • Newcomer to the game world: player enters a large office and gets it.
  • Game IPO: Player gains by going public in a game company.
  • Big tax payer: player pays more than 100 million tax to get it.
  • Technology elite: completed game engine development.
  • Management Master: 6 employees with B-level ability
  • Super Producer: game rating over 8.

In addition we start to do the e-commerce chapter content from next week, unlike the game company chapter which is R&D based, the e-commerce company is an operation based game, we will announce the development progress every Friday. It is expected that the development of the e-commerce chapter will last for 5 months and will be released together with the official version of the game. Please note!

Changed files in this update

投资模拟器：打工篇 Content Depot 1355761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.