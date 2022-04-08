 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

THE GAME OF LIFE 2 update for 8 April 2022

Play The Game of Life 2 in Brazilian Portuguese!

Share · View all patches · Build 8522774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This latest translation brings the sequel to the classic board game to a huge new audience! Players can enjoy a thousand lives in every world, from the Classic City to the Lunar Age, in Brazilian Portuguese.

The Game of Life 2 is an award winning digital board game and official sequel to Hasbro’s The Game of Life, a family favourite around the world. Already translated in English, French, Spanish, German and Italian, Marmalade Game Studio are adding Brazilian Portuguese to the list.

The Game of Life 2 digital board game is available for cross-platform multiplayer gaming on Steam, Nintendo Switch and mobile! This means you can challenge friends and family wherever they are, whether they’re on PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS or Android!

There are many ways to win in The Game of Life 2! Play now!

Changed depots in support branch

View more data in app history for build 8522774
The Game of Life 2 Content Depot 1455631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.