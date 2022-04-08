Play The Game of Life 2 in Brazilian Portuguese!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This latest translation brings the sequel to the classic board game to a huge new audience! Players can enjoy a thousand lives in every world, from the Classic City to the Lunar Age, in Brazilian Portuguese.

The Game of Life 2 is an award winning digital board game and official sequel to Hasbro’s The Game of Life, a family favourite around the world. Already translated in English, French, Spanish, German and Italian, Marmalade Game Studio are adding Brazilian Portuguese to the list.

The Game of Life 2 digital board game is available for cross-platform multiplayer gaming on Steam, Nintendo Switch and mobile! This means you can challenge friends and family wherever they are, whether they’re on PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS or Android!

There are many ways to win in The Game of Life 2! Play now!