Turn the Line! (Ver 1.0.1) Patch Notes

Patch note

🐰Single version difficulty patch

Improved the difficulty of the current single player difficulty.

The 3-star clear has a similar difficulty level as before, and is suitable for those who want to take on a challenge.

Adjusted the balance so that you can play the next map with relatively little effort when you aim to clear 2 stars.

🐰Improved the problem of hard to catch objects that have fallen on the ground

By modifying the collision box of objects to be larger, it has been improved to make it easier to catch objects on the ground.

🐰Other bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the shadows were not appearing properly on "Day 6".

Fixed an issue where the floor movement time of the stage on "Day 10" was out of sync.

Fixed an issue where the last train of "Day 14" would bring items that were placed on the first train.

The problem that the texture of the oil tank among the background objects is displayed incorrectly has been resolved.

The center point of the garbage has been corrected so that there is no awkwardness when rolling.

About future improvements

Until today, about a week after the release of Early Access, many users have been enjoying the game.

And many users also commented things that need improvement. Here are the highlights:

🐰To customize the key setting

🐰Insufficient description of play

🐰Too difficult

🐰Online multiplayer support

We are listening to each and every one of them, and we are discussing how we can improve them.

When we can deliver more detailed information, we will guide you through each item again.

Thank you.