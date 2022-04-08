New Locations, Rivers and Respawn Points | Update 0.2.8

Come in, fighters!

We have just launched a new update that includes a series of cool changes both to graphics and to gameplay. Please update the game in your Steam library. Below is a detailed list of the changes included in today's update.

ADDED

● New locations ●

With each update, we fill the post-apocalyptic world of Deadside with details and add new sites: abandoned fishing villages, massive storage tanks turned into shelters, sunken ships...

The following places have been added to the map:

● More respawn points ●

● New rivers ●

With the appearance of new rivers, the waterways of the peninsula have significantly improved. Enjoy the atmosphere of the deceptively tranquil river banks, where a deadly threat lurks, in this video by our good YouTuber friend Loaf:

The aesthetics of the harsh world of Deadside have always had a practical basis: every location and every building are designed in a way that lets you adopt different tactical solutions depending on your approach and gaming style. They also help you get unique battle experience every time. Our team continues to create the basis for introducing new PvPvE gameplay possibilities, which will be implemented in future updates.

Other changes

Players' structures (bases and containers) reset;

Supporter Pack interactive banner added;

Font size on map increased;

Improved changing weapons in hands by dragging, added information about times when a weapon cannot be changed by dragging;

Reloading can now be interrupted by changing the weapon or sprinting;

Map and inventory UX improved:

You can now pick up items while reloading;

You can now switch between the inventory and the map;

Take All button when looting corpses for items has been changed. Now the character adds the maximum possible number of items to their inventory.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing unstable server functioning;

Fixed the floating base construction exploit.

Fixed issues with mouse sensitivity settings;

Fixed an issue where dismantling a pack of items resulted in getting only one spare part;

Now the chat doesn't crash because of names written in Arabic;

Fixed a bug where helmets without visors provided protection against shots in the face;

Now the teammate's mark won't hang over their corpse after they are revived;

Fixed saving a teammate’s mark after they quit the game;

The bearing finder no longer disappears from the ground after crafting;

Fixed falling off a ladder once you've reached the top;

Fixed corpses dropping “underground”;

Fixed the bug that caused the binocular mask to remain on the screen after respawning (if the character died while using binoculars);

Fixed the problem that caused an “infinite load” for a number of players upon logging in to the game server;

Fixed incorrect weapon sprites in inventory for N4 shotgun and some of its skins;

Fixed the size of interface background for ammo counter in the inventory;

Fixed numerous graphics bugs.

