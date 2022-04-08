April Playtest Launch + Patch Notes!

Hello everyone!

First, we'd like to thank you all for your support and patience since the end of the February playtest. We know that you've all been eager to play, especially those looking to try the game for the first time!

It has been an exciting yet difficult experience since the unexpected gain in popularity back in January. The downtime provided by the lack of a public test in March has allowed us the ability to work under less pressure and conduct proper internal tests for new fixes, improvements and features. It's also has served as an opportunity for us to take a breath, catch up and orient ourselves.

Our third playtest launches today at [11AM ET and ends April 10th @ 11AM ET!](https://www.google.com/search?client=ms-google-coop&q=11AM+ET style=button)

(feel free to join our Discord to keep track of announcements)

We ask that you keep in mind that this is a playtest, not a demo. This game is still under development and we are testing many important features & tools. This means there's a chance that you encounter issues, instability, bugs/glitches. It is our hope that they are very MINIMAL, although we cannot make any promises, other than that we will continue to improve! Don't forget to share your best moments with us on Twitter using #BBRClips! See you on the Battlefield!

PATCH NOTES

Here's a sample of the the work we've been able to accomplish since we last met. Please do note that the following list is not exhaustive and there are many other behind the scenes changes & tweaks.

Fully functional party system and social tab. Ability to invite players to a party and ability to join them via Steam friends tab or in-game. Build your party before starting matchmaking or joining via server browser and they'll receive a notification that allows them to follow you to the match!

A squad will automatically be created for your party, and will persist between matches. Invites can be received at any time, even in Shooting Range. Access the Social Tab in the main menu simply by hovering over it, while it is accessed in-game via the Home key. This was developed in response to high volume of requests. In this first iteration we have tried to provide proper functionality, so please let us know your experience with it!

Minor game bug fixes.

Server stability issues fixed.

Server connectivity fixed. No more 'Steam Auth' issues!

Easy Anti Cheat kicking players consistently fixed

Spawning / getting revived under map fixed.

Vehicles able to leave play zone fixed.

Spawning outside of the play zone fixed.

Unable to exit game fixed.

Getting out of the vehicle ends up player teleporting under the map fixed.

Eduardovo Remastered (full rework)

Visual upgrade for walls.

Server performance, connect and queue times improved.

Much more stable vehicles. Vehicles networking improved.

Implemented holding breath mechanics for Snipers and a glint added for snipers.

UI improvements.

Game performance improvements.

Shooting enemies while their leg is clipping from walls will no longer register as a hit.

Vaulting over obstacles detection improved to prevent sticking between walls.

--- Known Issues ----

Rarely map + game bugs outs when joining a server after 1-2 hours playing. (Restarting does fix)

Voice chat loops rarely

Unable to aim down sights and falling under the map (Haven't been able to reproduce it in the new build but it happens, please let us know)

Rarely a fast-moving vehicle may cause a person to fall under the map if hit.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/671860