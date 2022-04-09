v2022.1.2 - Hot fix

Hey Fireworks Mania nerds!

Let me do what you should never do and explain why there haven't been any updates in a while.

As you might know, I'm building Fireworks Mania in my spare time, while having a wife, two kids and full time day job and a dog.

The last few months there have been a few (good things) going on in my life, that have taken all my spare time and energy, why I have had to spend less time on Fireworks Mania.

However, for the next few months I should have more time for Fireworks Mania - Woohuu! :)

Actually, I was very close to releasing an bigger update last week, but something came in the way - but more about that in a future dev log/update.

Changes - v2022.1.2

As stated in the title of this post, this is a hot fix, meaning a very tiny change to hot/quick fix an issue, while waiting for the real fix.

Really, this update contains only one little thing:

Added info text on the loadingscreen, to inform about the game might become "unresponsive" while loading a map, if you have a lot of mods installed

Yes, that's it. I'll explain it more in below dev log that I recommend you watch.

In short however, more and more people are reaching out to me saying the game "crash" and are not responding. This is due to more and more mods being created and people having more installed. The way the game currently load mods wasn't made to support this many mods, so I will have to change that.

I plan to look into in the very near future, as it's becoming a bigger and bigger problem and is super annoying.

But watch the dev log here as I explain a bit more there.

So yeah, this is a teeny tiny update - however - I have something a little bigger in the works for next update.

Enjoy :)

