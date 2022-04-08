v1.00.09 now live!

Auto-saves hidden away. You can access them via a radio button on the Load Game screen.

Auto-saves, increased to 5 slots.

It came to my attention while doing the above that the game auto-saved like a mad monkey. Reduced to something more sensible - you may see some performance improvement.

Added two new buttons to the View Adventurer screen. One takes you to the Relations screen and one takes you to the Fallen and the Departed screen. These screens were there before, but you needed to know the keyboard shortcut.

Fixed (properly this time - thanks to someone very kindly sending a save game) the bug on taking a caravan mission, when the settlement had just been destroyed.

New difficulty settings

1 - Very Easy

2 - Normal (This is the new default, and it is the same as the old level 1)

3 - Veteran (The old level 2)

4 - Hard (The old level 3)

5 - Hell (Even I'm struggling on this one)

Old save games gameplay will be unaffected, you will be playing on levels 2, 3 or 4.

A couple of steam achievements fired incorrectly - fixed.

Added a new option for the movement grid opacity. This can now nearly be turned off, or turned up to a nice garish colour! (This also affects the ranged chances opacity)

Fix to prevent corrupted save games in very rare circumstances (thanks again for sending in the save so I could fix this!)