Demo Competition: The Golden Breaches - Extended!

Wardens!

We extended our demo competition, we still need your help!

Inside our new demo is a quest ready for you that, upon completion, could win you some wicked prizes! Intrigued? Find out more below!

In your start location/camp there will be 7 magical stones, very unassuming looking... for now. Your task is to discover and research 7 golden breaches around the map, upon doing so, symbols will appear on the stones!

You will then have to write down all the symbols in the order indicated by the numbers on the stones.

Once all the symbols are unlocked, the pause screen of the game will display the “key”.

In order to take part in the competition, you will have to provide the symbols + the key in the 'competition' channel of The Serpent Rogue Discord

Prizes:

1 winner will receive a Nintendo Switch Handheld Console and “The Serpent Rogue” press kit (contents TBC)

4 winners will receive “The Serpent Rogue” press kit (contents TBC)

15 winners will receive “The Serpent Rogue” metal pins

80 winners will receive “The Serpent Rogue” OST (Soundtrack) Steam redeemable codes

NOTE: breach locations + symbols and codes will be unique per user – this way no one will be able to share any info with anyone or spoil anything - you're on your own!

Happy hunting! 🔎

Full terms & conditions apply, click here for more details!

_Meet fellow Wardens and join the discussion over in The Serpent Rogue Discord: _https://bit.ly/TheSerpentRogueDiscord