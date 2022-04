Share · View all patches · Build 8522036 · Last edited 8 April 2022 – 11:09:21 UTC by Wendy

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.13 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed a problem in which input candidates did not close after entering text.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.

The drop rate of some items was adjusted.

Parameters of some enemies were adjusted.

Changed some episode progress conditions.