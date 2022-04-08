Favor and Tutorial Update

I've done more tutorial work. I would really appreciate any feedback on things that you don't understand or get stuck with in the early game.

I also changed the favor system to work citizen by citizen instead or preserve by preserve in order to make it less volatile. I feel like it has reduced the issue but I feel like there are still ways in which it is circumvented and so the favor is still very volatile. I'll figure out how to make that a little calmer for the next update.