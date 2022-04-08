MekaFighters Dev Update - April 2022

Hello MekaRiders!

Welcome to April Dev Update! Big changes are occuring so we'll go over them!

Price Transition

When I started work on MekaFighters during the MechJam of 2021, I was excited and happy to work on it. My main goal with game development is making games that people can get together and have fun with. Sadly, I don't think I reached that goal this time around. I put in a ton of work and wanted to make big things for it. I had a lot of ideas and I still do. However, my motivation is dwindling and I don't think it's fair at all for me to ask for money for the base game. Soon, I'll be transitioning the game from the $2.99USD Price Point to Free to Play. I will keep skins as paid as that is necessary at all to the game and can help me out a bit. For players who have purchased the game before the transition, PLEASE reach out to me on the e-mail (mekafightersdevs (at) gmail.com with your SteamID64 so I can verify you owned the game before the transition) and I will give you all the skins for free, it's the very least I can do as you supported me before I decided to make the swap and I'm extremely sorry for this transition, but I feel it's the best thing to do rather than keep it paid. Now onto other news!

Changing Terminology

I always want things to not be confusing so I'm changing some in-game terms. "Fire Rate" is now "Attack Cooldown" and the lower you have of it, the better. And with this new term change, are some updates as followed:

Wendy and JICE: Lowered their attack cooldown from .35/s to .25/s

Sed and SAIRO: Lowered their attack cooldown from .225/s to .155/s

Nika and TERA: Lowered their attack cooldown from .3/s to .2/s

Khaleed and ZHEN: Lowered their attack cooldown from .35/s to .25/s

James and JK1: Lowered their attack cooldown from .35/s to .25/s

Gerard and AM3: No Change Dev Note: While we are lowering it for most Mekas, Gerard and AM3 are particularly strong already when utilizing their Active Ability (Spider's Bite) as they are intended to. We aren't making any changes to them at the moment, but will keep an eye out.



New Mekas

Even though my motivation is dwindling on the game, I still would like to introduce new Mekas at random times when I do get the bursts to do so. Please understand, there are no ETAs for any of these new Mekas and I will not be providing any because I have no idea when I'll get around to it.

Cheers,

Austin James