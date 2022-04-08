 Skip to content

Moon VR Video Player update for 8 April 2022

Moon VR Beta Version Updated to V2.2.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear community,

We’re constantly working to improve your experience with Moon VR.
Here is what’s new in our latest version Beta V2.2.6:

Don't miss out:
Optimized File Manager with easier file location and selection;
Better performance as well as better experience.

How to download the Beta version of Moon VR?

  1. Go to Steam 【LIBRARY】
  2. 【Right-click】 Moon VR and select 【Properties】
  3. Opt into【beta v2.2.6】 version in 【BETAS】
  4. Close the window and wait for the download

We look forward to your feedback!
Feel free to join our Discord, or send your suggestions or issues to [support@moonvrplayer.com](mailto:support@moonvrplayer.com).

Thank you for your support!
Moon VR

