Moon VR Beta Version Updated to V2.2.6

Here is what’s new in our latest version Beta V2.2.6:
Optimized File Manager with easier file location and selection;
Better performance as well as better experience.
How to download the Beta version of Moon VR?
- Go to Steam 【LIBRARY】
- 【Right-click】 Moon VR and select 【Properties】
- Opt into【beta v2.2.6】 version in 【BETAS】
- Close the window and wait for the download
We look forward to your feedback!
Feel free to join our Discord, or send your suggestions or issues to [support@moonvrplayer.com](mailto:support@moonvrplayer.com).
Changed depots in alpha branch