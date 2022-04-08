Update 1.5.0.11

A collection of balance changes and fixes collected since the release of the 'Of Flesh and Faith' free DLC. The console versions will receive this update in the coming weeks.
If you have a modded game, update your mods. If you encounter issues, remove your mods.
If you still encounter issues, please report them here following the instructions in the sticky post.
Changelog for 1.5.0.11
Added a new 'Collectors' settlement situation that increases the sell prices of beast parts and treasures.
Changed the relations gain/decay effect of the Negotiator to 15%, up from 10%.
Changed the equipment and hire costs of the Oathtaker and Anatomist backgrounds. In general, Oathtakers got a little cheaper, and Anatomists got a little more expensive.
Changed the daily wage of the Anatomist background to better match their statline. The Anatomists origin now has slightly higher starting funds to give them a bit more runway.
Changed the maximum melee defense of the Oathtaker background to be slightly higher.
Changed the special Oathtakers origin-specific event fight to trigger later on lower combat difficulties. There's now an option to delay the fight (with some consequence) if the player feels they aren't ready.
Changed the experience gain offset of the Oath of Distinction to +50%, up from +40%, and removed it from the Oath tooltip, as it was confusing players and setting wrong expectation for the oath mechanics.
Changed Oath of Fortification to now grant an additional flat +5 defense when shieldwalling, in addition to its current effects.
Changed stacks granted by the Orc Berserker Anatomist potion to 3 per hit, up from 2. The effect now caps at 15 stacks.
Changed the effect of the Ifrit Anatomist potion to 25 natural armor, up from 20.
Changed the wording of the Sword Mastery perk description to clarify the hit chance effect on Split/Swing. The actual effect remains unchanged.
Fixed a bug that let certain Anatomist potions drop as loot when they shouldn't have.
Fixed Anatomist potions being forever lost if a character who'd taken them left or died the company in an event.
Fixed the Direwolf Anatomist potion triggering on Riposte misses.
Fixed the Orc Berserker Anatomist potion triggering on each hit of the Three Headed Flail.
Fixed bug causing fear/hate of beasts and the Oath of Dominion traits to not work in arena fights.
Fixed Oath of Fortification not properly resetting the count of dead characters when repeating.
Fixed the reward for the special Oathtakers origin-specific event fight getting lost if the player's inventory was full.
Fixed issue where accepting the 'Hunting Serpents' contract could cause the game to hang under rare circumstances.
Fixed certain retinue members applying their effects twice.
Fixed various smaller issues and typos.
