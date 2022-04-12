Start of the private Beta

Good morning recruits! The 1st Promotion of Beta-testers has been designated. We will contact you privately to give you access.

If you are not among the 25 chosen, don't worry: the recruitment period is still open and new promotions will be coming soon (don't forget to add to your wishlist and share a screenshot in the #😎join_private_beta channel). You can also spread the word of this Discord community to new recruits. Link to join this Discord community:

https://discord.gg/r8cRWm2Rzx

This first pre-alpha demo of the game contains the main mechanics, but there are still many features to be added, and some may be changed in the future. That's why we are very interested in your feedback and we will be listening to you on #📩feedback_and_suggestions.

If something goes wrong along the way, you can let us know at #🐛bugs.

In the next few days we will post a short survey here to learn your feelings about this first contact and what are your expectations for the final release.

Thank you very much for being an active part of the development of One Military Camp. We are a small team and your wishlists and those of your friends help us to make the best game possible:

One Military Camp on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1743830/One_Military_Camp/

At ease, recruits! We hope you enjoy the demo!