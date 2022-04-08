Icarus Update Week Eighteen | Ore Scanners

_As we prepare to tackle some of the core areas of the game that need to change or expand, such as Tier 4 structures, mining progression, better outpost experiences, or more expansive mission content - we needed to provide some foundational changes. This weeks update brings us Ore Scanners, which is part of several steps needed on the way to our grander goals. Dean Hall, Gamerunner_

The introduction of Deep Mining as an alternative way to gather ores has been a great success, and this week's update adds even more ore deposits and the tools to find them.

We’ve added ore deposits outside of caves and varied the extraction speed of different ores. To wrap it all up, there is a new mission which will unlock the recipe for the advanced workshop scanner. So get in and start finding the payload buried beneath the surface.

More Ore Deposits

This week, we have expanded the possible locations of ore deposits for deep mining into the wilderness outside of caves. Ore deposits can be found in all three biomes, each with their own distinctive look and respective resources. This will expand your mining opportunities beyond caves, but also add the risk element of weather conditions and lurking foes.

While we’ve kept the amount of resources in deposits high so they are worth the effort to mine, we have made adjustments to the extraction rates. Lower tier ores offer a quick, bountiful extraction while more valuable resources provide a return over a longer period of time.

_Before we can begin to address better purpose around Tier 4 structures and beyond we need to be sure the balance and experience of resources is right. This has been a challenge for us since beginning the beta. We continue to pay close attention to your feedback which we combine with our own play experiences. While we all want to rush into developing Tier 4 and beyond, it is vital we iterate on the our existing balance or we will be simply compounding problems. Dean Hall, Gamerunner_



Scanning Technology

Scanners make Deep Mining ore deposits and caves easier to locate.

These new handheld Scanners are unlock-able as blueprints and provide a more efficient way to scout the map for resources. These handy little tools provide detailed readouts on location and available resources and prove their worth when gathering resources for higher tier equipment.

Alongside the ‘Deep Mining Ore Scanner’ and ‘Advanced Deep Mining Ore Scanner’, is the entry-level ‘Cave Scanner.’ This identifies caves along a cliff-face, saving the time you’d usually spend scouring the edges for recognizable rock formations. While the ‘Deep Mining Ore Scanner’ and ‘Advanced Deep Mining Ore Scanner’ can be found in Tier 4 and the Meta Workshop respectively, the ‘Cave Scanner’ is un-lockable in Tier 3.

Mission | Meridian: EXTRACTION

To get your hands on the new ‘Advanced Deep Mining Ore Scanner’, which lets you specify which kind of ore your are looking for, you’ll have to complete a mission for Group 15 using these new prototypes. Your brief is as follows:

MERIDIAN: Extraction

OPERATOR: Group 15

BIOME: Riverlands

BACKGROUND: After extensive geo-surveys, the Operator's research teams now believe this region is rich in metal deposits. They are one of only a handful of groups with a UDA-vetted export license for raw matter.

MISSION: Using prototype equipment, locate and extract raw materials from this region. These must then be delivered to the Operator's representatives in orbit.

TERMS: All safety concerns are the responsibility of the Contractor.

As this line of technology grows, so will the specialization available for your characters. Be sure to keep giving us your thoughts and feedback on Feature Upvote so we can keep growing the game to your liking.

Detailed Change Log