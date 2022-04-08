Animation Studio Manager has been released!

Hello Animators - It's time! Animation Studio Manager is fully released and is launching with a week-long sale!
Grow your Studio from making Short Webisodes to Award-Winning Feature Films where you can compete against your mentor-turned-nemesis, your Mother!
She might not have any confidence in you, but I do! Prove her wrong, and I'll see you at the Awards Show. With a little luck and a corrupted Soul, maybe you can be the one to sweep the whole show and win all the Awards!
Just don't go bankrupt and prove she was right all along!
Updates:
- Players can no longer acquire the Early Bird (Early Access) designator on their Nametag since the game has transitioned out of Early Access.
- SaveGame files that are older than 2 weeks old (prior to build 78) will be deleted to ensure everything works with level 9 Final Perk & the level 10 endings.
- Minor text updates throughout.
