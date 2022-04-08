 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Animation Studio Manager update for 8 April 2022

Animation Studio Manager has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8520496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Animators - It's time! Animation Studio Manager is fully released and is launching with a week-long sale!

Grow your Studio from making Short Webisodes to Award-Winning Feature Films where you can compete against your mentor-turned-nemesis, your Mother!

She might not have any confidence in you, but I do! Prove her wrong, and I'll see you at the Awards Show. With a little luck and a corrupted Soul, maybe you can be the one to sweep the whole show and win all the Awards!

Just don't go bankrupt and prove she was right all along!

Updates:
  • Players can no longer acquire the Early Bird (Early Access) designator on their Nametag since the game has transitioned out of Early Access.
  • SaveGame files that are older than 2 weeks old (prior to build 78) will be deleted to ensure everything works with level 9 Final Perk & the level 10 endings.
  • Minor text updates throughout.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.