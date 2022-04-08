Animation Studio Manager has been released!

Hello Animators - It's time! Animation Studio Manager is fully released and is launching with a week-long sale!

Grow your Studio from making Short Webisodes to Award-Winning Feature Films where you can compete against your mentor-turned-nemesis, your Mother!

She might not have any confidence in you, but I do! Prove her wrong, and I'll see you at the Awards Show. With a little luck and a corrupted Soul, maybe you can be the one to sweep the whole show and win all the Awards!

Just don't go bankrupt and prove she was right all along!