Scientist Rarity improvements, escapable battles, and Discord integration!

Hey everyone!

We're still working hard to get mobile out, but we've got a small update for you all!

-Reduced the death rates for higher rarity scientists.

-Scientist Experience gain and scaling rewards now also scale with scientist rarity.

-You can now exit battles

-Added Discord integration

-Added Finnish translations

Also here's a code for a Raining Chest Buff! Make sure to scroll through the mines to look for chests!

J57QE4C4AAF6B

To use it click on the garage in game then click “Use tickets” and then “Redeem” and enter this code.