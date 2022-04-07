 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mr.Mine update for 7 April 2022

Scientist Rarity improvements, escapable battles, and Discord integration!

Share · View all patches · Build 8518910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We're still working hard to get mobile out, but we've got a small update for you all!

-Reduced the death rates for higher rarity scientists.
-Scientist Experience gain and scaling rewards now also scale with scientist rarity.
-You can now exit battles
-Added Discord integration
-Added Finnish translations

Also here's a code for a Raining Chest Buff! Make sure to scroll through the mines to look for chests!

J57QE4C4AAF6B

To use it click on the garage in game then click “Use tickets” and then “Redeem” and enter this code.

Changed files in this update

Mr.Mine Content Depot 1397921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.