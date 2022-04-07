 Skip to content

Himno - The Silent Melody update for 7 April 2022

Update Alpha V. 1.1.1a NOW OUT with a 20% sale!

Hey!

Here I am again with another update, this time I am focusing on improving the controller input systems and some bug fixing along with balancing the game. The controller system is 90% done, it may have bugs because I had to remake the entire system. Also the co-op mode have been disabled because it was not as I wanted to be, it had some bugs that could ruin the experience. I will work on it as soon as possible.

Check the Official Discord where I am always active.

Change Log:
+Added 1 new enemy.
+Added quick button to use heal potions (Q / D-pad Up).

-Disabled co-op mode for the moment (Right now it has a lot of bugs and I want to add it perfectly).

Now rest rooms are opened in ruins biome.
Reworked all keyboard and controller support (90% done).
Reworked key binding window.
Some minor changes to UI.
Corrupted guardian enemy now appears in higher biomes and decreased base damage and health.
Now when selecting a district it should load well.
*Biomes unlock correctly now.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1079230/Himno__The_Silent_Melody

Have a good day/night everyone, I hope you all are great.
David

