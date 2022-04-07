Update 10: Three new classes, better animations and lots of improvements!

This update includes three new classes, improves all third-person weapon weapons to look less weird in combat situations, and a lot more improvements and bug fixes.
The first new class is called "Joker", he can impair the vision of nearby cops and can equip his mask to gain 80% more money and leave a Joker playing card behind, allowing cops to track his movement by interacting with it.
The second new robber class is called "Vault Cracker", she can open vault doors without explosives, but can't change her disguise, so she needs to be very careful in planning her moves. Her active ability reveals nearby cop gadgets, allowing her to evade all CCTVs and detection devices on her way to the safe.
The third new class complements the cop team and is called "Backup", as her name suggests she can call backup in the form of AI cops when interacting with dead cop bodies, so robbers need to hide any evidence after a PvP fight to prevent her from calling in reinforcements. She can also call all of her backup cops to herself in case she needs help in a firefight or while chasing criminals.
The third-person animations while holding weapons have been reworked to result in a lot less left/right movement in firefights, which always looked very awkward and confusing. Players that got killed by other players now can see information about who killed them, and how much damage they dealt with him prior to being killed, which should clear up some confusing situations.
The shotgun was meant as a weaker weapon for classes that shouldn't focus on PvP, but felt quite frustrating on some occasions, so I rebalanced it to be more consistent by being more accurate and having more pellets per shot, while slightly reducing its damage per pellet to compensate for those changes. All in all the shotgun should feel a lot more consistent now.
There are also lots of bug fixes and other improvements in this update as well, like a separate "Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier" setting, "Casino" map drill spawn balancing changes, and a pickpocket buff.
Full changelog:
- class description fixes
- Pickpocket steal from cops duration reduced from 2s to 1.5s
- added hint explaining how fire doors work while near them (only while "map tips" option is enabled)
- added information about killer after being shot (damage dealt to killer, and how many shots hit against him)
- shotgun pellet count increased from 7 to 8
- shotgun damage reduced from 12 to 9
- shotgun hipfire accuracy increased by 20%
- shotgun recoil reduced by 50%
- shotgun movement accuracy penalty reduced by 80%
- Carbine and Bullpup MP movement accuracy penalty reduced by 50%
- fixed interacting with items being inconsistent inside the Ninja cardboard box
- fixed Ninja sometimes making a footstep sound while strafing and sprinting
- changed Casino drill spawns (drill bag can no longer spawn very close to the Insider spawn)
- reworked all weapon holding animations to reduce arm left/right sway while sprinting and strafing
- fixed weapons snapping to the left/right when shooting while sprinting and strafing
- fixed Arms Dealer still showing bomb bags on his back in the preview character
- fixed Pickpocket still showing money bags below 5,000$ on his back in the preview character
- added separate "Scope Sensitivity Multiplier" setting
- jumping now makes a sound
- fixed FED Agents hologram not moving with the elevator
- added floor below Casinos underground elevator to prevent players from glitching below the map
- fixed FED Chairmans money printer not being hidden behind Agents screen
- added new robber JOKER (a: airborne hallucinations, p: gain 80% more money, but leave a card that reveals his current location when interacted, w: silenced pistol, sticky launcher)
- added new robber VAULT CRACKER (a: uncover nearby cop gadgets, p: can't change disguise, can open vault doors silently by slow interact, w: silenced pistol, shotgun)
- added new cop BACKUP (a: calls his backup bots to himself, p: backup easy AI cop when interacting with dead cop body should not work on cops killed by cops, carbine, pistol)
- fixed fire door showing hint while opened
- fire truck level editor collison improved
- fixed mines placed onto laptops floating above them
- added Donut to level editor
- fixed custom map elevators not working correctly for clients
Changed files in this update