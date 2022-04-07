Update 10: Three new classes, better animations and lots of improvements!

This update includes three new classes, improves all third-person weapon weapons to look less weird in combat situations, and a lot more improvements and bug fixes.



The first new class is called "Joker", he can impair the vision of nearby cops and can equip his mask to gain 80% more money and leave a Joker playing card behind, allowing cops to track his movement by interacting with it.





The second new robber class is called "Vault Cracker", she can open vault doors without explosives, but can't change her disguise, so she needs to be very careful in planning her moves. Her active ability reveals nearby cop gadgets, allowing her to evade all CCTVs and detection devices on her way to the safe.



The third new class complements the cop team and is called "Backup", as her name suggests she can call backup in the form of AI cops when interacting with dead cop bodies, so robbers need to hide any evidence after a PvP fight to prevent her from calling in reinforcements. She can also call all of her backup cops to herself in case she needs help in a firefight or while chasing criminals.

The third-person animations while holding weapons have been reworked to result in a lot less left/right movement in firefights, which always looked very awkward and confusing. Players that got killed by other players now can see information about who killed them, and how much damage they dealt with him prior to being killed, which should clear up some confusing situations.

The shotgun was meant as a weaker weapon for classes that shouldn't focus on PvP, but felt quite frustrating on some occasions, so I rebalanced it to be more consistent by being more accurate and having more pellets per shot, while slightly reducing its damage per pellet to compensate for those changes. All in all the shotgun should feel a lot more consistent now.

There are also lots of bug fixes and other improvements in this update as well, like a separate "Scoped Sensitivity Multiplier" setting, "Casino" map drill spawn balancing changes, and a pickpocket buff.

Full changelog: