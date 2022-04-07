Anniversary Events! Acrophobia, Paradise, and Optimization Update (0.15.1.0)



To celebrate Tower Unite's debut to Early Access, we're bringing back last year's Anniversary Event celebrations!

Tower Unite is 20% off for the week to celebrate!

Kalleira, wanting to celebrate with everyone, caused mayhem by bringing in all the characters and minigames from all the holiday events. Due to her magic, this event features minigames from Halloween events and Winter Holiday events all at the same time!

You can also earn Anniversary Coins from playing any of the game worlds or minigames in Tower and unlock anniversary themed items, Halloween items, and Winter Holiday items!

This event will last for the entire month of April, so you'll be able to take your time getting coins!

In addition, we’ve added a bunch of new cosmetic items to be redeemed at Tower Threads (and one at the Arcade)! New hats, glasses, neck items, and more are available, so be sure to look around at them all.

Head to Kalleira at the Plaza fountain!

Zombie Massacre: Acrophobia

Zombie Massacre now has a new map that brings new challenges to the game world! Strategize carefully as you try to survive the horde atop a skyscraper, maneuvering up and down ramps and keeping an eye out for enemies who may fall from the rooftops.





This update also comes with tons of optimizations and bug fixes. Unfortunately, this means there will be a larger download for this update because of the shader improvements, but these improvements will help a lot with your ability to run the game on lower end machines.

There's a lot of optimizations in this update. The full list of changes can be found in the changelist below.

Zombie Massacre: New Abilities

In this update we have replaced Mercenary's Focus Shoot with a new ability: Drone Buddy. The Drone Buddy combo power deploys a drone that shoots at nearby zombies, allowing you to continue to use your current weapon as well.

We've also improved Scientist's Explosive Flasks with new visuals and added healing abilities to the flasks. Explosive Flasks now heal other players for 20 HP, giving the Scientist more support perks.

Ball Race: Paradise Art Pass

Ball Race: Paradise has received an update to its looks. The tropical themed map has some new rockwork, course texture artwork, lighting improvements, and more!

Media Player Playlists

You can now save playlists of your currently queued up media to your media players. This playlist mode will save & loop the media forever. The playlist saves per media player in your Condo data (and Workshop Condos). You can also edit, add to, or remove from the playlist after making a saved playlist.

We also added a Physics-al Media item which holds a media URL. Just toss the physics-al media at a media player to add the media to it. Just like playlists, physics-al media saves to your Condo data as well. We hope players can use this item to store favorite media URLs and more easily share them with friends for things like movie nights, parties, or get togethers.

Changes

New map Zombie Massacre: Acrophobia

March 2022 Optimization Update

Art Pass - Ball Race: Paradise

Condo - Media Players: You can now save playlists of your currently queued up media to your media players. This playlist mode will save & loop the media forever. The playlist saves per media player in your Condo data (and Workshop Condos). You can also edit, add to, or remove from the playlist after making a saved playlist

New Items: Added Apple Hat, Tomato Hat, Strawberry Hat, Pear Hat, Peach Hat, Pineapple Hat, Cherry Hat, Grapes Hat, Beret, Security Helmet, Football Helmet, Baseball Helmet, SWAT Helmet, Scientists' Spectacles, Cat Eye Glasses, Standard Glasses, Noseclip Glasses, Driving Glasses, Glasses Glasses, Studded Cat Eye Glasses, Dog Cone, Dog Collar, Cat Collar, Ice Cream Hat, Ice Cream Bucket, Popcorn Hat, Popcorn Backpack, Princess Hat, Welding Mask, Bird Cage, Chicken Hat, Chicken Coop, Shoulder Chicken, Big Brother, Stupid Hat, Globetrotter, Moon Hat, Cat Hat, Pipe Helmet, Plumber's Cap, Car Cap, Valve Hat, Valve Eye, Bucket Cap, Inflatable Boat Tube, Old Lantern, Cowbell, Bell Helm, Arrowhead, Toolbax, Back-Grill, Big Toolbax, Mechanics' Bling, Firework Backpack, Stove Backpack, Fridge Backpack to the Tower Threads store

New Items: Added Strictly Digital hat to the Arcade Prize store

New Items: Added Physics-al Media to the Electronics store

Grand Piano and Electronic Piano keys now physically move when playing

Virus: First infected now becomes enraged on their first death

Virus: Added floating charge status to Plasma Autorifle

Virus Desertion: Somewhat blocked a long sight path that was leading to some over powered camping spots

Condo: While noclipping, control (crouch) will now move you down

Condo: When on a ladder, if you look down you will now go down the ladder with W (forward), and up the ladder with W (forward) if you look up the ladder

Condo: Item Finder UI slightly improved and reorganized a bit

Condo: You can now edit NPC dialogue individually if you made a typo and need to correct one single line (instead of having to delete the entire line and remake it)

LC - Toy Room: Removed an annoying collision above the central arch, Dragons can now fly over the arch but are still unable to land on it

Casino: New playing cards face artwork

UI: Pressing escape while on the main menu will now properly back out of menu options and also prompt quit game when on the title menu

UI: Cleaned up all popup prompts to use the same color scheme and title style throughout

UI: Confirmation menus now can be accepted by pressing enter to confirm, or escape to deny

Optimizations

Depth sorting for masked materials (foliage, etc) is now handled before the base pass to greatly reduce overdraw

Low material effects settings now function as a sort of "potato mode" where all extra material effects are disabled, with only the color map displaying to reduce material instruction count as much as possible for lower end computers

Medium material effects settings will now render all of the "primary" material effects (color, normal, roughness, AO, metalness, etc) but will disable all "extra" effects

High material effects settings will function as they do now, allowing all material effects as well as all of the extra "bells and whistles" to be enabled

Reduced material effect complexity/instruction counts across the board

Properly set up bounding boxes for particle effects to eliminate real-time per-frame bounding recalculations

Tower Unite will now use more of your available VRAM, reducing instances of premature texture stream-out (blurry textures)

Plaza: Much more aggressive use of streaming out areas around the plaza to greatly reduce the amount of occlusion queries to reduce the load of occlusion culling on the render thread

Plaza: The following zones now stream out correctly - celebrations store, lighthouse interior, smoothie store (Fresh), nature store, vehicle store, DIY store, surf shop, gameworld ports, and subway station

Plaza: More aggressive distance culling of small objects

Plaza: Plaza has had its material instruction counts reduced across the board

Accelerate: Bedzoom's alternating tracks are now properly streamed out when not in use to greatly reduce the amount of occlusion queries

Accelerate: Pine Valley's 2nd track is now properly streamed out when not in use to greatly reduce the amount of occlusion queries

Accelerate: Sunrise Isles has had much of its material instruction counts reduced

Accelerate: Wishy Washy has had its material instruction counts reduced

Minigolf: Waterhole has had much of its material instruction counts reduced

Minigolf: Sweet Tooth has had much of its material instruction counts reduced

Minigolf: Cove has had much of its material instruction counts reduced

Minigolf: Cove's cave environment (for hole 18) now streams out when not inside of it, reducing the amount of occlusion queries

Minigolf: Island has had its material instruction counts reduced

Minigolf: Kingdom's lava dungeon, courtyard area, and throne room now properly stream out when not inside, greatly reducing the amount of occlusion queries

Minigolf: Kingdom has had its material instruction counts reduced

Minigolf: Forest has had its material instruction counts reduced

Condo: Foliage-heavy condos will now be much more performant due to early z-pass mask depth testing

Menu: Optimized main menu

Fixed moving platform code from ticking in the render thread when at a large distance from the player

Controller Support Improvements (more on the way)

Controller: Added support to the main menu

Controller: Added controller support to the pause menu

Controller: Added controller support to confirmation menus

Controller: Added confirm/back support to all menus (ex. right face button will call escape)

Controller: Added turn acceleration

Controller: Fixed deadzone values being completely wrong (would snap the controller axis fully up/down or left/right with no in between)

Controller: Y (or face top button) no longer leaves Arcade games, so Arcade games can use this button for input. Leaving games is now done with the Select button

Controller: Zombie Massacre - You can now respawn by pressing A (face bottom button)

Controller: Zombie Massacre - You can now engage your combo ability with the left bumper button (that way you don't have to lift your thumb off the right joystick to activate your combo ability)

Controller: Zombie Massacre - Added controller support to upgrades and character selection

Controller: Arcade - Added Planetary Piano support

Controller: Fixed DPad moving player, which causes input issues with Virus switching weapons

Controller: Virus - Switching weapons is now done with dpad and is in the correct direction now

Controller: Virus - Switching weapons can be confirmed with A (face bottom button)

Zombie Massacre Changes

ZM: Improved Tesla Zap visuals (added a visual indicator and more effects, also changed the color from yellow to blue to help with seeing your health bar)

ZM: Improved helicopter landing and leaving animations

ZM: Improved ghost visuals

ZM: New Mercenary combo power! Drone Buddy! Drone Buddy creates a drone that shoots at nearby zombies automatically, while allowing the mercenary to continue to use their current weapon. This power replaces the Focus Shoot combo power

ZM: Added blood splatter HUD effect when you get damaged

ZM: Added better screen effects when your health is less than 50%

ZM: Added new screen effects when you are dead

ZM: Scientist's Explosive Flask combo power now heals players (5 HP for the Scientist and 20 HP for other players)

ZM: Improved Scientist's Explosive Flask explosion effects

ZM: Added achievements for Nightyard (Survived Nightyard and Mastered Nightyard)

Bug Fixes

Condo: Fixed condo items not appearing for clients if they have a scale that is less than 0.05 (as the networking would round it to 0)

Condo: Fixed condo items having incorrect scales for clients when first joining

Condo: Fixed dragging items not showing the correct variation of the item (i.e. dragging a canvas half cylinder will now show as a half cylinder while dragging instead of a full cylinder)

Condo: Fixed teleporters teleporting players who are noclipping

Condo: Fixed canvas animation rate slider not being set properly when you edit an existing canvas animation

Condo: Fixed some cases that would cause the inventory to keep your mouse enabled always

Plaza: Fixed cursor displaying on monorail map and game world port screens

Plaza: Fixed monorail LODs

Plaza: Fixed monorail connectors being missing

Plaza: Fixed an issue where the plaza's environment override manager was redundantly re-setting the seasonal settings at load-in in plaza

Plaza: Fixed an issue where the plaza's environment override manager was accidentally firing off plaza/interior load/unload code erratically at load-in in plaza

Fixed looping firing sounds for all weapons sometimes not playing or stopping properly

Fixed out of ammo click sounds for automatic weapons playing really fast

Fixed not being able to report currently playing media

Fixed footstep sounds playing too often when using controller and moving slowly

Fixed ocean sounds in Minigolf - Island and Accelerate - Sunrise Isles not adjusting with the sound effects volume setting

Fixed several menu popups (such as the latest news) not closing when you press escape or enter keys

ZM: Fixed Explosive Flask aiming not aiming correctly in certain angles (and often times not exploding properly in general)

ZM: Fixed Ghosts being removed while they are in hiding state

ZM: Fixed Explosive Flasks not dealing damage to exploding objects (cars, gas pumps, etc.)

ZM: Fixed team status not updating their class after they have switched classes

ZM: Fixed team status showing players as alive when they are actually zombies

ZM: Fixed zombie AI sometimes stopping completely while in singleplayer

ZM: Fixed players having a weird stepping animation when stopping movement immediately

ZM: Fixed zombies being able to attack through walls

ZM: Fixed character rotating wrongly / stuttering

ZM - Compound: Fixed Zombies not spawning when standing near spawn

ZM - Compound: Fixed Z Fighting in some windows

ZM - Compound: Fixed slight holes in roofs

LC - Toy Room: Fixed some collision issues

Condo - Theater: Fixed exposure settings in the post processing being way too bright

Condo - Theater: Fixed not being able to set an image on the concessions screens

Virus: Fixed Double Barrel and Plasma Autorifle alt fires not doing hit effects (decals, etc.)

Virus: Fixed Plasma Autorifle sounds being way too quiet

Virus: Fixed Plasma Autorifle primary fire sound sometimes not playing

Virus - Desertion: Fixed a couple of spots where infected could escape out the bounds of the map

Virus: Fixed footstep sounds playing too often when you have stopped moving

Arcade: Fixed Starfield Lanes having missing materials on its final LOD

