Version 1.1--achievements and much more! Full launch coming soon!

Howdy!
This update adds achievements to the game--hope you enjoy! Let's see who can be first to unlock all the game's achievements! If you have any suggestions for additional achievements please let me know! There's also a number of balancing changes and other improvements.
This will be the last update before the full launch of Age of Grit! It's been a long road but we are finally here. I couldn't have done it without all of your help, feedback, and support! Thank you all so much. I'm both very excited and very nervous about launch day--please help spread the word however you can!
Changelog
- added achievements!
- music improvements
- weapons and other ship upgrades rebalanced and improved
- greatly improved a number of battle backgrounds--improved visuals and added more weather effects
- fixed a potential saving issue.
- improved Overworld camera, made things much smoother
- fixed an issue where the Overworld Range Circle would not animate properly
- added numerous new Overworld encounter events
- added more player choices to a number of conversations
- various dialog additions and improvements
- misc minor changes/improvements
As always thanks for all the reviews, feedback, and support! Please share the game if you can and send any input to support@iqsoup.com.
Changed files in this update