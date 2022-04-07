Version 1.1--achievements and much more! Full launch coming soon!

Howdy!

This update adds achievements to the game--hope you enjoy! Let's see who can be first to unlock all the game's achievements! If you have any suggestions for additional achievements please let me know! There's also a number of balancing changes and other improvements.

This will be the last update before the full launch of Age of Grit! It's been a long road but we are finally here. I couldn't have done it without all of your help, feedback, and support! Thank you all so much. I'm both very excited and very nervous about launch day--please help spread the word however you can!

Changelog

added achievements!

music improvements

weapons and other ship upgrades rebalanced and improved

greatly improved a number of battle backgrounds--improved visuals and added more weather effects

fixed a potential saving issue.

improved Overworld camera, made things much smoother

fixed an issue where the Overworld Range Circle would not animate properly

added numerous new Overworld encounter events

added more player choices to a number of conversations

various dialog additions and improvements

misc minor changes/improvements

As always thanks for all the reviews, feedback, and support! Please share the game if you can and send any input to support@iqsoup.com.