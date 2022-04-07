 Skip to content

Age of Grit update for 7 April 2022

Version 1.1--achievements and much more! Full launch coming soon!

Build 8518209

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy!

This update adds achievements to the game--hope you enjoy! Let's see who can be first to unlock all the game's achievements! If you have any suggestions for additional achievements please let me know! There's also a number of balancing changes and other improvements.

This will be the last update before the full launch of Age of Grit! It's been a long road but we are finally here. I couldn't have done it without all of your help, feedback, and support! Thank you all so much. I'm both very excited and very nervous about launch day--please help spread the word however you can!

Changelog

  • added achievements!
  • music improvements
  • weapons and other ship upgrades rebalanced and improved
  • greatly improved a number of battle backgrounds--improved visuals and added more weather effects
  • fixed a potential saving issue.
  • improved Overworld camera, made things much smoother
  • fixed an issue where the Overworld Range Circle would not animate properly
  • added numerous new Overworld encounter events
  • added more player choices to a number of conversations
  • various dialog additions and improvements
  • misc minor changes/improvements

As always thanks for all the reviews, feedback, and support! Please share the game if you can and send any input to support@iqsoup.com.

