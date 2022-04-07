Patch version 1.0.16

In today's patch, it's 99% bug fixes and a couple of nice little quality of life updates:

-- fixed: on rare occasions, the game's internal AI timer could get ahead of the "end combat sequence" timer, resulting in the AI not being informed that a non-turn-ending attack had been completed, which would lead the AI to treat the attacker as not having used an attack yet, in turn leading to one or more extra attacks. (The fix was pushed earlier today as a hotfix, version 1.0.15a.)

-- before the start of the player's turn, the game now performs a check to ensure that no essential characters are going to immediately die from burning, poison, drowning, etc.--if they are, the game will not let the player save the game.

-- the skill editor now changes the appearance of some of its input fields for Create skills to make it easier for users.

-- the skill editor now has a Units submenu you can browse to pick the character or object created by your Create skills.

-- fixed: upon loading a generic character in the character creator, the game would try to procedurally generate a unique portrait for the character.

-- fixed: upon loading a character with an empty inventory in the character creator, the game would mistakenly detect the nothingness in the character's inventory as an item.

-- fixed: the game was treating items without a valid template as equippable.

-- fixed: the skill editor was not correctly saving sound and visual effects.

-- fixed: after creating a new campaign in the campaign editor, the description would not "stick" in the UI until the campaign was reloaded.