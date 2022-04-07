v 1.0.2 Burning Coals

v1.0.2 Burning coals is now available!
Fixed:
-- Militia no longer stays on ships when landed
--Fixed a rare crash due to the lack of cities on the map and the presence of caravans
-- State disappears more consistently (there was a problem with the settler counter)
--Fixed the borders of clicking on buildings
--Fixed sawmill texture
--Minor graphic fixes
--Normal units no longer waste bullets
--Fixes in French localization
--Corrections in English localization
--Fixed crash from disabling trading nodes
--Fixed the size of the discontent icon on the Indigenous and Religion map
--Bot technology research has been slightly optimized
--Improved the stability of the move system
--Clicking Escape in the religious bonus selection panel no longer opens the main menu
--Fixed "hanging" on the second move
--Graphic fixes for map modes
--Bots will no longer "cheat" if strong bots are disabled
-- No more "burst" sound of music when starting the game
--Fleets can no longer move through entities
--Slave camp can no longer turn into a factory in age 4
--The global market can no longer go negative
--It is no longer possible to upload a mod to Steam if you changed the parameters in the wrong place, or did not set a new name instead of "Mod title" (Blank mods will no longer appear)
--Text fixes in the main menu
--Your mod's cover art will load fine (I'm 99% sure, it needs careful checking)
--Navy no longer changes its texture to standard naval like land units
Changes:
--In order to completely destroy the state, it is necessary to capture all the cities, destroy all the settlers and military units
--Borders are more transparent
--Changed map of Crimea
--The trade limit in world trade has been increased by 1.5 times
--Slingers base strength reduced from 4 to 2
--Spearmen base strength reduced from 8 to 6
--Spears now require wood and stone to produce
-- Sling now requires only stone to produce
-- Bot aggressiveness has been reduced
--The sound of the city became a little quieter
--Production of resources at factories in the 4th era is reduced by 10 times
--Changed the page in Steam (it will become noticeable with the release of the update)
--Bot allied with you will attack you only if you are several times stronger than you
--By default crises are disabled
--Heavy guns, castles and forts fire on the fleet
--Changed the link for more information on the Steam Workshop
--If you have established relations with a warring state, their desire to make peace increases
--When clicking on the production of muskets and arquebus, the sound from the buildings became quieter.
--Improved forest texture
--Changed the texture of saltpeter on the map
--In every era, people consume food the same way (1d1)
--Changed the texture of the caravan (added a shadow)
New:
--Added a new invasion - the invasion of giants. It is possible to set it up before the game (absence, by chance, 100 move, 200 move).
Peculiarities:
- Burn all cities and buildings in their path
- Appear on random cells of the map, 3 squads of 300 people.
- 1 giant = 1000 strength
- You can't make peace or offer an alliance
--If the state is destroyed, then its roads will also be destroyed
--Added roads. They only affect appearance. Can be disabled before playing
--Added second page of pre-game settings
--Added sound when giants or Sky Dominate spawn
--Added stationary artillery guns (appear in the city if there is a HEAVY GUNS upgrade). Automatically every turn they shoot at the nearest enemy (it is more difficult to take a city)
--Artillery can be disabled before playing
--Added setting for the maximum number of caravans and migrants on the map (0-200)
--On the map of produced resources, the factory now has a gear icon
--Added 4 new laws (or rather, they were before, but were not shown)
--Required technology is now shown above each law
--Added a new background to the main menu
--If the law is not available, the required technology is written above it
--Now you can close the religious bonus, technology, laws panels with a button
--Added a new achievement - Judgment Day (Need to see the meteorite fall)
--Added event - meteorite fall. Can be disabled before playing. (Features: randomly during the game, a meteorite may fly in. Destroys all cities, buildings, units within a radius of a certain number of cells. Mountains, iron and gold ore may appear in the epicenter of the explosion)
--Bots will now occasionally loot buildings
--Added function Steam-Screenshots(F12)
--Buildings have been split into 3 separate tabs
--Added a new building - Castle. Attacks enemies within a 1-2 cell radius, gives a 50% defense bonus. Expensive in construction. Opened from feudalism
--Added a new building - Fort. Attacks enemies within a 1 cell radius horizontally and vertically, gives a 20% defense bonus. Requires only wood. Opened by palisade technology
-- Pressing Escape deselects all units and cities
--The emblem of the selected state is displayed in the diplomacy panel
--Bots actively sell wood, stone, stone blocks, coal to the world market
--Added new music to the main menu
--In the army recruitment panel, instead of the total population, the population of the city in which you are going to recruit a unit is now shown. If the proposed unit is larger than the population, the inscription will turn red
--If there is not enough equipment, when you hover over the recruitment button, the inscriptions of the corresponding equipment will turn red
--There is a gradual cleaning of the Steam Workshop from garbage (mods with the same name and without cover. Soon the workshop will work again)
-- The game has completely replaced the music (added 13 new tracks). You can also listen to music on any music platform or buy the soundtrack on Steam if you want to support the author.
--Together with the total amount of food in the resource panel, the total food production per turn is now shown
--Added animation for settlers, militia, musketeers, submerged army
--Added animation for fields
--All new donators added to game credits
--Added tribal settlement animation
Changed files in this update