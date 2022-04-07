v 1.0.2 Burning Coals

v1.0.2 Burning coals is now available!

Fixed:

-- Militia no longer stays on ships when landed

--Fixed a rare crash due to the lack of cities on the map and the presence of caravans

-- State disappears more consistently (there was a problem with the settler counter)

--Fixed the borders of clicking on buildings

--Fixed sawmill texture

--Minor graphic fixes

--Normal units no longer waste bullets

--Fixes in French localization

--Corrections in English localization

--Fixed crash from disabling trading nodes

--Fixed the size of the discontent icon on the Indigenous and Religion map

--Bot technology research has been slightly optimized

--Improved the stability of the move system

--Clicking Escape in the religious bonus selection panel no longer opens the main menu

--Fixed "hanging" on the second move

--Graphic fixes for map modes

--Bots will no longer "cheat" if strong bots are disabled

-- No more "burst" sound of music when starting the game

--Fleets can no longer move through entities

--Slave camp can no longer turn into a factory in age 4

--The global market can no longer go negative

--It is no longer possible to upload a mod to Steam if you changed the parameters in the wrong place, or did not set a new name instead of "Mod title" (Blank mods will no longer appear)

--Text fixes in the main menu

--Your mod's cover art will load fine (I'm 99% sure, it needs careful checking)

--Navy no longer changes its texture to standard naval like land units

Changes:

--In order to completely destroy the state, it is necessary to capture all the cities, destroy all the settlers and military units

--Borders are more transparent

--Changed map of Crimea

--The trade limit in world trade has been increased by 1.5 times

--Slingers base strength reduced from 4 to 2

--Spearmen base strength reduced from 8 to 6

--Spears now require wood and stone to produce

-- Sling now requires only stone to produce

-- Bot aggressiveness has been reduced

--The sound of the city became a little quieter

--Production of resources at factories in the 4th era is reduced by 10 times

--Changed the page in Steam (it will become noticeable with the release of the update)

--Bot allied with you will attack you only if you are several times stronger than you

--By default crises are disabled

--Heavy guns, castles and forts fire on the fleet

--Changed the link for more information on the Steam Workshop

--If you have established relations with a warring state, their desire to make peace increases

--When clicking on the production of muskets and arquebus, the sound from the buildings became quieter.

--Improved forest texture

--Changed the texture of saltpeter on the map

--In every era, people consume food the same way (1d1)

--Changed the texture of the caravan (added a shadow)

New:

--Added a new invasion - the invasion of giants. It is possible to set it up before the game (absence, by chance, 100 move, 200 move).

Peculiarities: