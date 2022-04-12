Bunhouse Update 1.2.2

Bit of a larger download for this particular patch... I upgrade engine version from UE 4.26 to UE 4.27. This will provide more stability but, most importantly, it will make the console porting process easier as Nintendo requires that particular engine version (so I don't have to separate two different versions of the game). Anyway, full changelog below:

Changelog 1.2.2

CHANGED: Redesigned large sprinkler to make it more visually distinct from the normal sprinkler

CHANGED: Redesigned large fertilizer flinger to make it more visually distinct from the normal fertilizer flinger

CHANGED: Increased the opacity of the wheelbarrow UI menu to make it easier to read

CHANGED: Upgraded to new engine version (from Unreal Engine 4.26 to 4.27)... this is to keep consistent with the Switch port and will almost certainly be the only time the engine version is upgraded

—--

FIXED BUG: AM and PM times were switched in the load game screen

FIXED BUG: If multiple fertilizer flingers or sprinklers are in the greenhouse, putting one of them into a wheelbarrow causes the range spheres to remain visible

FIXED BUG: Expanding the greenhouse and causing an object to move back doesn’t correctly update occupied sockets on the grid (i.e., if a large pot near the wall moves back due to greenhouse expansion, you couldn’t place a table in the spot the pot used to be)