Beaver Clicker update for 7 April 2022

HAPPY BEAVER DAY!!

Beaver Clicker update for 7 April 2022 · Build 8517957

Patchnotes via Steam Community

there hasn't been any updates during the last two weeks as i haven't worked on the game enough to warrant an update lmao

this update includes two new friends, a fuck ton of new beaver skins, and kind of an explanation of how all friends have the ability to earn logs, the latter of these features were added because some of the friends weren't all that logical and this gave me the ability to add L O R E

to my 3 playtesters, i hope you enjoy the update, even though it's not that big :)
(ps yeah i'm still working on the pet mechanic as a whole dw about that)

Changed files in this update

