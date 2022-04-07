Screeps: Arena is releasing to Early Access now!

We are happy to announce that we're releasing Screeps: Arena to Early Access! After a long period in the Closed Alpha, the game is available now. If you have preordered an activation key before, you should be able to start playing immediately.

We have many plans for further development, and need your support to continue with this project.

Below is some information that we have posted regarding the EA release.

Why Early Access?

We have been developing this game for some time already, and want to present it in a playable state to the community to get feedback and suggestions.

Approximately how long will this game be in Early Access?

We expect that we will need a few months to polish it for the final release.

How is the full version planned to differ from the Early Access version?

The full version will have more polished UI, graphics optimization, sound/music. It will also have more features such as playing with friends, achievements system, in-game code editor, built-in TypeScript and IntelliSense support, modding tools to create your own arenas, etc. Game balance will be fine tuned but mostly remain within the same API.

What is the current state of the Early Access version?

The game is fully playable and has all planned content: Tutorial, 3 basic arenas, 3 advanced arenas, Fame system and rewards, inventory and crafting. You can play versus different opponents, craft keys, unlock new arenas and progress through the current season.

Will the game be priced differently during and after Early Access?

No, the price will not change when the game leaves Early Access.

How are you planning on involving the Community in your development process?

We are constantly in touch with the community using our Discord server and Steam forums. All feedback and suggestions are highly welcome.